10 Tallest Jujutsu Kaisen characters, ranked tallest to shortest

Jujutsu Kaisen is a wonderful anime with an extensive range of fantastic characters. This Gege Akutami-created, intense Japanese manga series has quickly established itself as a major player in the genre. The first season of the series, which ran from October 2020 to March 2021 and was expertly animated by Studio MAPPA, had a lasting impression on the business.

Jujutsu Kaisen characters are renowned for their exquisite animation, thrilling plot, and beautifully crafted characters, and they have won over admirers all over the world. Here, we take a look at the 10 tallest characters in the anime, providing details on how their height relates to their roles in the story.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and character fates mentioned therein.

Mahito and the other 9 Jujutsu Kaisen characters, ranked in decreasing order of height

10. Panda - 6’7″ (200.7 cm)

The mysterious Panda, a Grade 1 sorcerer created from a cursed corpse, dominates this list. Panda stands at a commanding 6 feet 7 inches tall, making him a veritable titan on the battlefield. When Panda switches into his combat state, he gains one or two inches.

Third-year student Panda trains with Toge and Maki at their institution. He is an evil corpse Masamichi Yaga made. He has three cores in all, each of which gives him a distinct level of power.

9. Masamichi Yaga - 6’3″ 1/2 (191.8 cm)

Masamichi Yaga, the head of Tokyo Metropolitan Magic Technical College, is a little taller than Gojo and Geto. Yaga, who stands at 6 feet 3 and a half inches tall, is respected for his leadership as well as his intimidating presence, which emphasizes his knowledge and expertise.

Tokyo Jujutsu High's principal, Masamichi Yaga, is a master in using cursed energy to build puppets. He eventually had such skill that he could make puppets that could support themselves, like Panda.

8. Satoru Gojo - 6’3″ (190.5 cm)

Satoru Gojo, the series' strongest sorcerer, stands tall both literally and figuratively at an astonishing 6 feet 3 inches. His size reflects his status as one of the most powerful figures in Jujutsu Kaisen, with his unbounded confidence and immense power.

Gojo displayed his might by making fun of curses of a higher level. Even amid the vastness of his Domain Expansion, his presence is felt. Two of Gojo's many weapons, Limitless and Infinity, are his most powerful ones.

7. Suguru Geto - 6’3″ (190.5 cm)

Suguru Geto, a figure whose journey follows a darker path, is comparable in stature to Gojo. His towering height of 6 feet 3 inches adds to the intensity and complexity of the battles in the series.

Before separating and turning to the dark side, Suguru was a jujutsu sorcerer who worked with Satoru Gojo. However, he later killed over a hundred individuals as a result of his deeply ingrained prejudice towards those who are not sorcerers.

Geto was slain by Yuta and Gojo, but now a parasitic curse cast by Kanzaki is in possession of his body.

6. Aoi Todo - 6’3″ (190.5 cm)

Aoi Todo, a vibrant and ardent sorcerer, completes the triad of 6 feet 3 inch characters. Todo's enormous size is a reflection of his unwavering resolve to outperform everyone. His exuberant demeanor is amplified by his height and makes him stand out.

Despite Todo's intimidating physique and imposing attitude, he is a true Otaku who adores the tall-doll pop idol Tadaka chan. Due to their similar tastes in women, Todo regarded Yuji as his best buddy.

5. Kento Nanami - 6″ 1/2 (184.2 cm)

Kento Nanami, a figure renowned for his methodical approach and analytical skill, takes the sixth position in this list. Nanami is 6 feet and a half inches tall, which highlights his commanding presence.

Although Nanami and Satoru are the same age, Nanami seems to have a much more grown-up and laid-back disposition. Almost all of the young Jujutsu Kaisen characters, notably Yuji, look up to him because he is a Grade 1 sorcerer.

4. Mahito - 5’10” 1/2 (179.1 cm)

Mahito comes in at number seven, matching his spooky and shape-shifting skills with a height of 5 feet 10 and a half inches. He could probably change his height at any time if he wanted to because he had the power to mold souls, even his own, into whatever form he pleased.

Mahito's prominence as one of the series' main adversaries contributes to the unnerving quality of his persona.

3. Megumi Fushiguro - 5’9″ (175.3 cm)

Megumi Fushiguro deviates from the norm by standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall. His height is nonetheless above normal, which is a reflection of his prominent position as one of the series' heroes. Through his humble appearance, his stoic demeanour and outstanding skills are shown.

Megumi, who was Toji's secret weapon and was born outside the Zenin clan, was finally discovered by Satoru Gojo, who mentored him and enrolled him as one of his students at Jujutsu High.

2. Yuta Okkotsu - 5’9″ (175.3 cm)

Yuta Okkotsu, the lead character in the film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, stands at the same height as Megumi Fushiguro.

One of the incredibly gifted Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Yuta Okkutsu, plays a significant supporting role throughout the whole series. Most fans are familiar with Yuta from the film, where they can observe his transformation from a shy guy to a brave and determined magician.

1. Yuji Itadori - 5’8″ (172.7 cm)

The protagonist of the series, Yuji Itadori, stands at 5 feet 8 inches. While his height is relatively average, his journey from a seemingly ordinary high school student to a powerful sorcerer is anything but. His character development and growth resonate beyond his physical stature.

Yuji was a normal high school student who gets sucked into the world of Jujutsu as he becomes the vessel of the cursed spirit Sukuna also known as the King of Curses.

In conclusion

Character heights have a deeper meaning in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. Each character's height is a visual indication that compliments their skills, duties, and personalities, whether they are towering or average-sized.

