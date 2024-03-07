Is Maki dead in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 is set to release on March 11, 2024, but its spoilers have already been released. According to the spoilers, Maki Zenin could now be losing against the King of Curses, who has decided to take the fight seriously after quite a while.

The spoilers showed Maki and Sukuna carrying out their 1-on-1 battle until Sukuna tried to close in on her. Fortunately, Ino entered the battle and saved Maki, and the King of Curses was hit by Kusakabe. Later, Sukuna declared Maki impressive compared to Itadori Yuji, who, he said, was completely 'nothing.'

After saying this, Sukuna jumped toward Maki and hit her with a Black Flash right in the gut. This sent her flying, and Kusakabe was the only one left standing on the field against Sukuna. So, did the latter's Black Flash kill Maki in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253?

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253: Despite getting hit by Sukuna's Black Flash, Maki is still alive

Maki is still alive after Sukuna's Black Flash hits her in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 spoilers. Black Flash is a powerful technique that has shown its potential in previous chapters, which means that she is injured right now.

This could mean that Maki would be out of the battle against Sukuna for a while as she can't use the reverse cursed technique. Also, considering Yuta just tapped out, healing Maki could take some time.

Maki Zenin in season 1 (Image via MAPPA)

According to the spoilers, chapter 253 started with a flashback when the top sorcerers from the Jujutsu High were asked who was the strongest first-grade sorcerer in their eyes.

Nanami and Mei Mei answered with Kusakabe, whereas Gojo answered with the same question and added that Kusakabe could only be considered the strongest sorcerer if the three biggest clan members were excluded. This could be hinting that the new sorcerer Kusakabe mentioned, Usami, could be a member of the Big Three families.

As per the spoilers, the chapter then returned to the battle between Maki and Sukuna, where the latter now seemed to have the upper hand. As both of them tried to evade the falling debris, Sukuna tried to sneak in an attack on Maki, which she evaded but got hit by a falling car.

Maki as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

As Maki got injured after being hit by a car, Sukuna took the opportunity to finish her, but Ino made a surprise entry and distracted him. The King of Curses noticed that Ino didn't have Nanami's blade with him and became wary of any upcoming attack. Kusakabe attacked with Nanami's blade, which the King of Curses easily evaded.

The narrator later revealed how Sukuna had been waiting for Maki in battle since he demolished Gojo Satoru. Maki was truly devoid of cursed energy, which put her in comparison to Itadori, who started with no cursed energy but gained it later. So, Sukuna decided to go all-out against Maki Zenin.

Sukuna declared that his fight against Maki would determine which was superior: cursed energy (jujutsu) or physical power. As he gets high on this thought, he rapidly jumps towards Maki, hitting her in the gut with a Black Flash.

Aoi Todou, as seen using Black Flash (Image via MAPPA0

Black Flash is a cursed technique that amplifies a punch's output by imbuing it with cursed energy within one-millionth of a second. Gojo, Itadori, Nanami, Todo, Yuta, Mahito, and Nobara have demonstrated this technique so far, and Sukuna has now joined the list.

After being hit by Black Flash, Maki is flown away, and Kusakabe is the only sorcerer standing against Sukuna. Maki needs some time to heal the damage done by Black Flash before she can return to the battle.

