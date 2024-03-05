Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Toge Inumaki join Maki and others vs. Sukuna? Explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 revealed Maki's flashy entry into the ongoing battle with Sukuna. As soon as she entered the field, the tides appeared to change because she hit Sukuna and beat his heart at the expense of his cursed energy.

After Maki entered the battle, fans noticed the absence of her other two teammates, who had accompanied her in every battle. Her first teammate was Panda, and the second was Toge Inumaki.

Toge Inumaki was last seen with all the sorcerers who witnessed the battle between Gojo and Sukuna. Although he is currently in no shape to fight the King of Curses, could he join Maki in her current battle to at least offer some assistance?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring Inumaki's chances of joining Maki and others in battle against Sukuna

Toge Inumaki as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Toge Inumaki is one of the supporting characters of Jujutsu Kaisen. He was introduced for the first time in volume 0 and episode 5 of the series. He is a first-grade sorcerer and a man of few words because of his dangerous cursed technique. He was part of the trio, which comprised him, Maki Zenin, and Panda, who were all second-year students at Jujutsu High.

Toge's cursed technique is called cursed speech, which allows him to manipulate any situation by just saying what he wants. However, having such an overpowered technique comes with its own disadvantages.

Inumaki as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The bigger the order he gives, the bigger the toll his body has to face, which includes him vomiting blood and many other things. He carries a cough spray to cope with the withdrawal of his technique.

Toge has demonstrated his cursed technique against special-grade cursed spirits like Hanami during the Kyoto Sister Exchange arc and also against special-grade sorcerers like Geto during the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. Each time, he delivers a blow on the enemy, proving that his cursed technique is one of the strongest ones.

During the Shibuya arc, Toge helps the normal citizens evacuate to a safe place after Sukuna versus Jogo starts. After Sukuna activates his domain expansion, most of the civilians die, and Toge also loses one of his hands.

Inumaki as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Due to this, Toge could have been excluded from the Culling Games, whereas Panda took part and was reduced to a smaller state after being killed by Kashimo. Toge was later seen during the Shinjuku Showdown arc as he witnessed the legendary battle between Gojo and Sukuna.

As the current situation stands, Maki is in a 1-on-1 against the King of Curses, and Panda is currently in no state to fight. So, is Toge's presence needed in the battle, and would he be able to make a difference?

Toge's presence in the current ongoing battle with Sukuna seems unlikely. Although he is not a sorcerer who fights with his limbs, he is still needed in a fit condition to at least give the King of Curses a run for his money. As far as his cursed technique is concerned, Yuta has copied it pretty well using his cursed technique.

So, Toge entering the battle right now could be him sacrificing himself for no reason. He could enter the battle later when his cursed technique would be crucial to winning against the King of Curses.

