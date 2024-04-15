Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257: Major spoilers to expect

With the series’ break week finally over and Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 on the horizon, fans are eagerly discussing what could be next in author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series. More specifically, fans are focused on what could be Yuji Itadori’s next moves, considering that the final moments of the last issue teased a major powerup coming for him.

Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 are unavailable as of this article’s writing and likely won’t be available until later in the release week. Moreover, recent anti-manga piracy measures in Japan have brought the process’ viability into question, meaning it could stop at any time without warning (including this week).

That being said, there are thankfully a few key events that fans can count on being present in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257, even without the help of any legitimate spoiler information. Unsurprisingly, much of this centers around the aforementioned protagonist Yuji, and his current enemy Ryomen Sukuna, with the issue likely to delve into their antithetical relationship.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 is likely to give viewers insight into why Sukuna hates Yuji so much

As mentioned above, one of the most likely inclusions in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 is a brief introspective for Sukuna, in which his hatred for Yuji is fully and outwardly explained. While it’s been touched upon before, Gege will likely take the opportunity to set the stage for what’s likely to be the two’s final battle with each other. Likewise, fully explaining Sukuna’s motivations to break Yuji mentally and why he dislikes him so much would serve as a great preface to this final fight.

From here, the focus should return to the present, where the aftereffects of Yuji’s Black Flash on Sukuna are fully shown. It’s also likely that Yuji will hit a second Black Flash amid Sukuna recovering from the first, further setting up the teased “power up” Yuji seems to be imminently receiving.

Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257 should see the narrator step in at this point and fully explain what’s happening to Yuji. While there are several theories on what could be coming for the character, one of the most likely seems to be the reveal of his innate Cursed Technique centered around Black Flashes. Blood Manipulation should likewise then be established as an inherited Cursed Technique he can use by the nature of Kenjaku birthing him.

The narrator will likely explain that Yuji’s Divergent Fist was the first inkling of his Cursed Technique awakening, explaining this as Yuji prepares to attack Sukuna once more. The narrator could then explain that as Yuji’s Cursed Energy control grew and his battle experience accumulated, his “Divergent Fist” essentially became an on-demand Black Flash. Likely, the narrator should then name Yuji’s Cursed Technique as he lands what should be his third Black Flash.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257’s focus should then turn to Sukuna’s internal dialogue, revealing him as also realizing that Yuji’s Cursed Technique has to do with Black Flashes. He’ll also likely be somewhat worried about this, especially if his suspicions of Yuji activating them at will are accurate. A fourth Black Flash will likely be landed here by Yuji to further drive the point home.

The chapter’s final pages could see yet another brief Gojo flashback, likely revealing his suspicions all along that this was Yuji’s Cursed Technique and that this is why Gojo said Yuji could surpass him. The issue should then end with a return to the present, where Yuji will land his fifth consecutive Black Flash on Sukuna, surpassing Nanami’s record and damaging Sukuna heavily in the process.

