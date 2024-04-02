Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Itadori may have cursed his teammates' chances against Sukuna (& for a compelling reason)

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255, the manga saw the Jujutsu Sorcerers having a glimmer of hope in defeating the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. Just then, manga protagonist Yuji Itadori observed the developments and claimed that they had a chance at winning the battle.

Unfortunately, Yuji may have unknowingly cursed his teammates by saying that. This is because immediately after he said that, the manga hinted at Ryomen Sukuna's possible comeback in the fight. The series suggested the same through its narration.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji may have jinxed jujutsu sorcerers' chance at defeating Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 saw Miguel and Larue join the fight against Ryomen Sukuna. With that, the jujutsu sorcerers were able to start their counterattack as Yuji, Maki, and Choso rejoined the fight.

During this, Yuji Itadori analyzed the situation. He was certain that Sukuna could not complete the Enma palm sign required for Dismantle with just his top and bottom right hands. Moreover, his Reverse Cursed Technique still wasn't functional.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, Yuji was certain that the efforts he and the jujutsu sorcerers made were finally coming to fruition, as they could win the fight. Unfortunately, Yuji Itadori may have unknowingly cursed his jujutsu teammates by thinking that. This is because, immediately after Yuji thought the "famous last words," the manga hinted at the possibility of Ryomen Sukuna regaining his Reverse Cursed Technique.

The manga explained how Satoru Gojo regained his Reverse Cursed Technique after hitting his second Black Flash. Considering that Sukuna managed to hit his second Black Flash on Larue, the manga suggested that the King of Curses was also possibly set to regain his Reverse Cursed Technique.

Sukuna hitting Larue with a Black Flash (Image via Shueisha)

If Sukuna were to regain his Reverse Cursed Technique, essentially everything the jujutsu sorcerers sacrificed during the fight would be for naught. Injuring Sukuna's heart and making him incapable of using his left hand were huge accomplishments themselves. Thus, if Sukuna were to heal himself using the Reverse Cursed Technique, the jujutsu sorcerers would return to where they started.

To make the situation worse, Sukuna would also be able to use his Dismantle technique after healing his hands. Thus, such a development would put the jujutsu sorcerers at huge risk.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The manga has yet to confirm if Sukuna regained his Reverse Cursed Technique. However, if it does happen, there is good reason to believe that protagonist Yuji Itadori unknowingly cursed his entire team with his analysis.

Fans also noticed how manga creator Gege Akutami had a habit of drawing a black box layout on top of a page before Sukuna was on the verge of getting everything back.

Hence, after observing the panels in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255, there is good reason to believe that Sukuna might regain his Reverse Cursed Technique, spelling a possible doom for the Jujutsu sorcerers.

