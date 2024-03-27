"Nah, I'd feast": Jujutsu Kaisen fans find a unique solution to Yuji's victory against Sukuna

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga inching towards its ending, it has seen several Jujutsu sorcerers fight King of Curses Ryomen Sukuna. However, all such battles are seemingly designed to be useless, as fans are certain that these are filler fights used to set up the final fight between Ryomen Sukuna and his former vessel, Yuji Itadori.

Unfortunately, given the plot progression, fans are confused about what mangaka Gege Akutami is planning. This is because the number of casualties in the series keeps increasing with every new chapter release. That's when one Jujutsu Kaisen fan on Reddit came up with an outrageous yet possible theory for the manga's end.

Jujutsu Kaisen theory sees Yuji devour his friends for powers

Considering how the plot of Jujutsu Kaisen is seeing a new casualty drop with the release of every new chapter, one fan on Reddit, u/Kookie2023, came up with a theory that does answer what Gege Akutami might be planning.

Realistically, there was no fighter at Jujutsu Tech who was capable of defeating Ryomen Sukuan. It did not matter if someone fought the King of Curses single-handedly or in a group; there was no way the manga's antagonist was going to be defeated by a supporting character.

Thus, it was very certain that the battles that were currently taking place in the manga were just filler battles until the series protagonist, Yuji Itadori, could prepare himself to fight Ryomen Sukuna.

In the meantime, mangaka Akutami must be doing his best to give the series' supporting characters a well-deserved chance to shine. This is why the chapters might showcase different battles, with each of the supporting characters having some form of impact on the battle.

But as per u/Kookie2023, these fights weren't going to have much of an impact on the final battle between Sukuna and Yuji. What was truly going to matter was what Yuji Itadori was willing to do to win.

If we trace back to what Gege Akutami said regarding Kenjaku’s plans involving Sukuna and Yuji, the answer to the fight's end might be both very simple and highly unfortunate.

Previously, Yuji Itadori had stated that he was willing to eat whatever was necessary for him to become stronger. With the number of people defeated in the fight increasing, there is a chance that Yuji might choose to consume them to utilize their powers.

Such a development will be very disheartening. However, Yuji has been a vessel in the series from the very first chapter. Thus, it made sense if he were to defeat Sukuna while being a vessel as well. The only question is whether Yuji will be willing to cross the line.

"Nah, I’d feast."

If Yuji does decide to cross the line, he has several powerful comrades he can consume to attain their powers. Some of the comrades are Satoru Gojo, Yuta Okkotsu, Hajime Kashimo, Hiromi Higurama, and Maki Zen'in.

Consuming them is bound to give Yuji Itadori some unique power-ups, albeit at the cost of huge sacrifices. While fans seem optimistic about the possible plot development, they will have to wait until the manga proceeds further to learn whether Yuji will follow such a plan.

