Jujutsu Kaisen fans find a new nickname from Yuji that's surprisingly canon

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular shounen anime right now. However, the series is often considered average by fans when it comes to its protagonist Yuji Itadori. This is because the story focuses so much on the side characters that fans often end up questioning if Yuji really is the series' protagonist.

That is not the case in most other animanga series as most series primarily focus on the series' protagonist. This is followed by some focus on the side characters. Hence, the protagonists often end up with cool nicknames or titles that are used for them in the series. But that is not the case for Jujutsu Kaisen's Yuji Itadori.

That's when one fan posted a tweet featuring nicknames for several new-gen Shounen protagonists, one of which was for Yuji Itadori.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans left baffled after learning new nickname for Yuji Itadori

The four characters in the post were Denji/Chainsaw Devil (Chainsaw Man), Boruto (Boruto series), Asta (Black Clover), and Yuji Itadori (Jujutsu Kaisen). While fans were aware of Denji's nickname, "Hero of Hell," Boruto's nickname "The Last Shinobi," and Asta's nickname "Flaw of the World," fans had never heard of Yuji Itadori's nickname "Eye of the Storm."

To make matters worse, the post had misspelled the word "storm," spelling it out as "strom." This did not favor the original creator of the post as fans found it hilarious and fixated on it.

Many fans expressed how the nickname was not just corny but was also misspelled by the original post creator. Even if fans were to ignore the spelling, many fans joked about how the nickname referenced the online battle royale game Fortnite. "Eye of the Storm" was a common phrase used within the game.

Meanwhile, other fans deduced that the original post creator may have been a Jujutsu Kaisen fan. Thus, they may have wanted to add Yuji Itadori to the post, and hence, may have added the most random nickname they saw in the manga. Some fans even argued that Yuji's nickname could have been "Demon King" considering how Choso called him that in the series.

Yuji Itadori's nickname was so unknown to fans that even the manga series' readers were confused about who called Yuji Itadori by that nickname or title. In response, fans revealed how Kenjaku had called Yuji "Eye of the Storm" once, that too, only because he was responsible for all the events that were taking place in the manga. With that said, "Eye of the Storm" was neither Yuji's nickname nor his title.

Meanwhile, other fans were more interested in the nicknames/titles of other new-gen Shounen characters. One fan was genuinely impressed by the nickname of Black Clover's Asta. They believed that it was the greatest title they had ever seen for a character.

Meanwhile, other fans were concerned by the fact that "Hero of Hell" wasn't Denji's nickname but that of the Chainsaw Devil. This did not sit well with fans as Denji had nothing to do with hell, at least, not till now.

