Boruto anime set to go on indefinite hiatus

As per a recent leak, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set to go on an indefinite hiatus from April 2023. While the hiatus is rumored to be three months long, confirmation of the same is yet to be made by Studio Pierrot.
The anime is the sequel to the Naruto franchise and follows the story of the titular character. As a genin, he and his friends Sarada and Mitsuki are in Team 7, headed by Konohamaru. Later, an unfortunate encounter with an Otsutsuki changes the protagonist's fate.
Boruto anime going on hiatus after episode 293
Dualshockers reported that, as per reliable anime news handle @AniNewsAndFacts, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime is set to go on an indefinite hiatus from April 2023, following the release of episode 293. Currently, the anime has released 290 episodes, meaning with the upcoming three episodes of the anime, the final episode will air on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
The episode schedule is as follows:
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 291, Control - March 12, 2023
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 292, Craving - March 19, 2023
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 293, Farewell - March 26, 2023
Also, according to several sources, the hiatus is set to be three months long. This should give the anime enough time to receive three more chapters of the manga.
Twitter user @Worllff reported that, as per rumors, several officials within the animation studio originally wanted the hiatus to be six months long.
Regardless, the hiatus is inevitable as everything has reportedly been decided. Fans are now waiting for Studio Pierrot to officially announce the same.
Fans react to the hiatus rumors
A majority of fans seem to be happy about the hiatus as they themselves know how the studio requires some serious time and manga content to come up with good episodes with good animation. If the anime were not to go on hiatus, fans would have been treated to another long spell of filler episodes before any canon content would get animated.
It would be best for the franchise if they only animate manga canon content instead of trying to come up with new anime canon stories. Thus, a hiatus was definitely required so that there would be more manga content to adapt.
However, there were several otakus who disliked the anime and decided to diss the anime for having to go on a hiatus.
Nevertheless, fans of the series were confident that the anime would not be canceled given how much money it brings to Studio Pierrot.
Nevertheless, Boruto, Black Clover, and Bleach fans could truly relate to each other as all three anime from Studio Pierrot are now on a hiatus.
The studio ended Black Clover the anime as a movie is soon set to be released in June 2023. Meanwhile, the anime is rumored to return in 2024.
Bleach has finally returned after a decade to adapt its final arc, i.e., the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc.