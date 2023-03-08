Boruto anime set to go on indefinite hiatus

As per a recent leak, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set to go on an indefinite hiatus from April 2023. While the hiatus is rumored to be three months long, confirmation of the same is yet to be made by Studio Pierrot.

The anime is the sequel to the Naruto franchise and follows the story of the titular character. As a genin, he and his friends Sarada and Mitsuki are in Team 7, headed by Konohamaru. Later, an unfortunate encounter with an Otsutsuki changes the protagonist's fate.

Boruto anime going on hiatus after episode 293

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts [LEAK]



Boruto Anime will be going on Hiatus from April 2023.



Episode 293 will be the last episode that will air. [LEAK]Boruto Anime will be going on Hiatus from April 2023.Episode 293 will be the last episode that will air. https://t.co/1kjhDErNYl

Dualshockers reported that, as per reliable anime news handle @AniNewsAndFacts, the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime is set to go on an indefinite hiatus from April 2023, following the release of episode 293. Currently, the anime has released 290 episodes, meaning with the upcoming three episodes of the anime, the final episode will air on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The episode schedule is as follows:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 291, Control - March 12, 2023

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 292, Craving - March 19, 2023

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 293, Farewell - March 26, 2023

Also, according to several sources, the hiatus is set to be three months long. This should give the anime enough time to receive three more chapters of the manga.

WorIf 写輪眼 🌙 @Worllff



- Hiatus will take place after the next Big three episodes of Boruto and for 3 month long.



From what i know some people inside wanted a six mounth hiatus.



Everything is done, no return possible and just waiting for pierrot official post. BORUTO HIATUS LEAKS.- Hiatus will take place after the next Big three episodes of Boruto and for 3 month long.From what i know some people inside wanted a six mounth hiatus.Everything is done, no return possible and just waiting for pierrot official post. #SP BORUTO HIATUS LEAKS.- Hiatus will take place after the next Big three episodes of Boruto and for 3 month long.From what i know some people inside wanted a six mounth hiatus.Everything is done, no return possible and just waiting for pierrot official post. #SP https://t.co/jDl4J6vAXz

Twitter user @Worllff reported that, as per rumors, several officials within the animation studio originally wanted the hiatus to be six months long.

Regardless, the hiatus is inevitable as everything has reportedly been decided. Fans are now waiting for Studio Pierrot to officially announce the same.

Fans react to the hiatus rumors

A majority of fans seem to be happy about the hiatus as they themselves know how the studio requires some serious time and manga content to come up with good episodes with good animation. If the anime were not to go on hiatus, fans would have been treated to another long spell of filler episodes before any canon content would get animated.

It would be best for the franchise if they only animate manga canon content instead of trying to come up with new anime canon stories. Thus, a hiatus was definitely required so that there would be more manga content to adapt.

Android2057 @NepaleseMan101 @Abdul_S17 Good. That way they can stop giving us trash filler content and actually focus on adapting manga content well @Abdul_S17 Good. That way they can stop giving us trash filler content and actually focus on adapting manga content well

Will is indeed Zupper @ZupperWill



Hopefully no more garbage filler/'anime canon' moving forward twitter.com/AniNewsAndFact… Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts [LEAK]



Boruto Anime will be going on Hiatus from April 2023.



Episode 293 will be the last episode that will air. [LEAK]Boruto Anime will be going on Hiatus from April 2023.Episode 293 will be the last episode that will air. https://t.co/1kjhDErNYl Ironic that the biggest w the Boruto anime will ever have is going into hiatus.Hopefully no more garbage filler/'anime canon' moving forward Ironic that the biggest w the Boruto anime will ever have is going into hiatus. Hopefully no more garbage filler/'anime canon' moving forward 🙏 twitter.com/AniNewsAndFact…

Mikeyuubi @mikeyuubi Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts [LEAK]



Boruto Anime will be going on Hiatus from April 2023.



Episode 293 will be the last episode that will air. [LEAK]Boruto Anime will be going on Hiatus from April 2023.Episode 293 will be the last episode that will air. https://t.co/1kjhDErNYl This is gonna be the best thing that could ever happen for the Boruto Anime. There's no point going through more years of filler episodes just to have a few months of canon. This cycle is falling apart. If you favour quality, this hiatus should be 100% welcomed. twitter.com/AniNewsAndFact… This is gonna be the best thing that could ever happen for the Boruto Anime. There's no point going through more years of filler episodes just to have a few months of canon. This cycle is falling apart. If you favour quality, this hiatus should be 100% welcomed. twitter.com/AniNewsAndFact…

😎 @Animetiddyy Boruto is 76% filler Jesus lord no wonder it’s going on a indefinite hiatus Boruto is 76% filler Jesus lord no wonder it’s going on a indefinite hiatus

However, there were several otakus who disliked the anime and decided to diss the anime for having to go on a hiatus.

Nevertheless, fans of the series were confident that the anime would not be canceled given how much money it brings to Studio Pierrot.

Youngwiz @YoungwiMn @RedLightning420 @AniNewsAndFacts They don't realize that boruto actually bring money to the table for studio perriot and won't be on hiatus for years like bleach and black clover @RedLightning420 @AniNewsAndFacts They don't realize that boruto actually bring money to the table for studio perriot and won't be on hiatus for years like bleach and black clover😹

SLAYER @slayerme96 @lovepon2 @Xstripie456

By ur logic boruto is about to get cancelled in next few weeks ? @marmardaiann Another dude who thinks hiatus= cancelBy ur logic boruto is about to get cancelled in next few weeks ? @lovepon2 @Xstripie456 @marmardaiann Another dude who thinks hiatus= cancelBy ur logic boruto is about to get cancelled in next few weeks ? 💀

Nevertheless, Boruto, Black Clover, and Bleach fans could truly relate to each other as all three anime from Studio Pierrot are now on a hiatus.

Stormy💫 @real_Boruto_EN

#BLEACH This guy has an unhealthy obsession with the Naruto franchise. Boruto will only be on hiatus for 3 months , not 10 years This guy has an unhealthy obsession with the Naruto franchise. Boruto will only be on hiatus for 3 months , not 10 years💀#BLEACH https://t.co/wuf17gdGT0

The studio ended Black Clover the anime as a movie is soon set to be released in June 2023. Meanwhile, the anime is rumored to return in 2024.

Bleach has finally returned after a decade to adapt its final arc, i.e., the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc.

Poll : 0 votes