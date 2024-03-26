"Gege is now recruiting fans": Jujutsu Kaisen fandom narrows down on their last hope against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been inching towards its end for some time. Such development has seen Jujutsu Sorcerers Satoru Gojo, Hajime Kashimo, Hiromi Higuruma, Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, and Maki Zen'in facing off against the King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna. Following those, the next jujutsu sorcerer to fight Sukuna was Atsuya Kusakabe. Unfortunately, the fight did not go in the jujutsu sorcerer's favor.

Just as the fight between Sukuna and Kusakabe ended with the jujutsu sorcerer's defeat, Ui Ui arrived to rescue him and possibly teleport him to Shoko Ieiri. However, Sukuna found Ui Ui's repeated rescue missions annoying. Hence, he appeared behind him, wanting to kill him. Just then, Miguel came out of nowhere, protecting Ui Ui. With that, the manga series set up a fight between Sukuna and Miguel.

That said, fans had no hope in Miguel and believed they would eventually be assigned to fight the King of Curses.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans prepare for draft letter from Gege Akutami

While the Jujutsu Kaisen manga excited the fight between Miguel and Sukuna, stating that Miguel fought on equal footing with Gojo, fans began to find Gege Akutami's narration hilarious. Considering that Miguel wasn't an important character, fans were certain he would also be defeated.

Right after, given the lack of remaining jujutsu sorcerers, fans believed that manga creator Gege Akutami would begin recruiting his series' fans to be part of the Shinjuku Showdown. Hence, one fan warned other fans about the possible draft letter they could receive from Gege to join the fight.

With that, they would have to join the battle and go toe-to-toe with the King of Curses.

How fans reacted to Gege Akutami's plot device

Considering how the manga series kept changing Sukuna's fight opponent, several fans joked about how they were in contention to join the fight should no other jujutsu sorcerers be left back to fight the King of Curses.

"Airport's about to be at max capacity. Nah, I'd win."

Most fans made a claim similar to Satoru Gojo, stating his famous last words, "Nah, I'd win." This claim was made because even Gojo had said these words before his fight, believing he would win. Unfortunately, he lost and got slashed into two.

"Don't worry guys, I'm up next"

Other fans started acting heroic, stating that they were up next after the first wave of fighters. This was a hint towards Hajime Kashimo, who went in to fight Sukuna after Gojo was defeated.

However, as fans would know, even Kashimo was defeated. Thus, fans wanted to point out how doomed they would be if they were ever to enter the sorcery world.

"The last 15 chapters has been Gege trying to have his own AFO vs a ton of heroes"

One fan even claimed that Gege Akutami copied My Hero Academia manga creator Kohei Horikoshi's plot device, having several fighters take on the big evil villain, similar to the heroes fighting All For One. Hence, considering the criticism and jokes surrounding the current plot in Jujutsu Kaisen, fans can only hope for the manga to showcase a new style of plot development.

