"Pierrot is the best studio": Boruto fans refuse to praise MAPPA's animation even after Jujutsu Kaisen's Blu-ray recuts

As most anime fans would know, Boruto fans are quite infamous for making almost every topic surrounding Shonen anime about them. Unsurprisingly, the fandom did not back down when Jujutsu Kaisen's Blu-ray cuts emerged online on social media platforms.

Hence, anime fans again witnessed X flood with outrageous claims made by Boruto fans. While it is true that when it comes to key events Naruto and Boruto anime have good animation and fight choreography, but that is only a fraction of the anime. Nevertheless, such factors rarely get the fandom to quiet down.

Why Boruto fans are triggered by Jujutsu Kaisen's Blu-ray cuts

Expand Tweet

After the premiere of season 2, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime started releasing its Blu-ray discs. While MAPPA's animation in the first three volumes was relatively the same, except for the removed dimming, that wasn't the case for volumes four and five.

Before the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Blu-ray volumes 4 and 5, the anime's official sources revealed that the anime's 17th episode was set to feature additional scenes. This hyped up fans as they wished to witness Sukuna vs. Mahoraga in the best way possible.

Mahoraga as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

Fortunately, fans weren't disappointed as Jujutsu Kaisen's Blu-ray cuts proved that MAPPA's animation team, despite facing scheduling issues, was one step above its competitors. Many fans claimed the same, labeling Sukuna vs. Mahoraga to be the best fight in all anime due to its animation and fight choreography.

This claim did not sit well with Boruto fans, who believed that their anime franchise had the best fight scenes with the best possible choreography. Hence, they went after Jujutsu Kaisen fans, claiming Studio Pierrot is the best animation studio. As fans would know, that is far from the truth. However, this wasn't the first time Boruto fans made outrageous claims about their series.

Momoshiki vs Naruto & Sasuke fight in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Recently, a fan called Boruto and Naruto's parallel the "Greatest parallel in fiction." The worst part about the situation was that the fan called the contrast between the two characters parallel.

How Boruto fans reacted to Jujutsu Kaisen's Blu-ray cuts

Upon watching the Blu-ray cuts and seeing the claims made by Jujutsu Kaisen fans, Boruto fans immediately began making outlandish claims about their series. One fan went on to call Naruto & Sasuke vs. Momoshiki Otsutsuki the best fight in all anime.

"Crazy part is that this is still overall the best fight in anime"

With that, the fan claimed that Jujutsu Kaisen fans were overhyping Sukuna vs. Mahoraga as it did not come close to the fight scenes in Boruto.

Momoshiki as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another fan believed that the fight scene in Jujutsu Kaisen's Blu-ray cuts were awful. They said just because the animated scene looked fluid, it did not mean the fight itself was good. The fan claimed that both Sukuna and Mahoraga were flailing around in the sky during the fight, which cannot be considered a good fight scene. Thus, the fan was convinced that people confuse good animation with choreography.

"People confuse animation for choreography. The JJK fight... they're not scrapping or throwing hands. They're flailing around LMAO"

Another fan agreed with the tweet made by @darkrrt, claiming that fights in Boruto anime were great. They added how the fight animations in the anime were often overpowered and smooth. However, they could not agree with the claim made in the entire tweet. While they believed that Boruto fights were better than Jujutsu Kaisen fights, they believed that Ufotbale was the best animation studio, not Studio Pierrot.

"The fights in Boruto are really OP and smooth. However, I disagree with the 2nd one. It's Ufotable who are at the top when it comes to animation."

Mahoraga as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

Nevertheless, not all Boruto fans have the same opinion about anime fights.

"Ngl it’s time to give it up, this fight clears momo vs naruto and sasuke"

One Boruto fan was fed up with his own fandom as they believed it was about time they accepted that the Momoshiki vs. Naruto & Sasuke fight wasn't as good as Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna vs. Mahoraga fight.

Related Links

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17: Anime vs. manga comparison

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 17 was only 30% complete when aired, insider explains

Boruto manga can never hope to surpass One Piece's success (and the read-counts shows it)

Boruto anime allegedly pushed back several years as fans lament their fate

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Blu-ray confirmed to fix Sukuna vs Mahoraga animation