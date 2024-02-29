"Greatest parallel in fiction?" Boruto fandom once again in hot waters for delusional claims

While the Boruto manga and anime are quite popular amongst anime fans, it certainly does not hide the fact that there are several fans of the series who make outrageous claims for no reason. One such claim was made by a fan recently as they immediately found themselves in hot waters.

Since the start of Boruto manga, the series had a lot of fans. Unlike other series that have to generate fans from the very beginning, Boruto fandom inherited Naruto fans at the beginning, following which it built up its own fandom. Such a situation has caused the emergence of various types of fans, including the ones who have only ever watched anime from the Naruto franchise.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Boruto fan makes outrageous claim about the series

Expand Tweet

One animanga fan on X (formerly Twitter) @YoungwiMn claimed that Naruto creator and Boruto author Masashi Kishimoto created the greatest parallel in fiction.

As fans would know, at the beginning of Naruto, Naruto Uzumaki is a weak lonely boy. However. later in the story, he becomes strong, makes several friends, and ends up with his own family.

Naruto sitting alone at the Ninja Academy (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In comparison, his son had everything Naruto did not have at the beginning. He was strong and had friends and family. Unfortunately, later in the story, despite becoming stronger, he was left with no comrades due to Eida's Omnipotence Shinjutsu.

Upon comparing the two stories, @YoungwiMn claimed that Masashi Kishimoto knew what he was doing when he created the parallels. Hence, he claimed that the father and son's parallel was arguably the greatest parallel in fiction.

As expected, such a claim was immediately broken down by other fans as the fan found themself in hot waters.

How fans reacted to the claim

Fans reacting to the delusional claim (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Anime fans immediately sounded the fan for their delusional claim as the two instances they compared could not even be called parallels but instead, contrast. The contrast itself wasn't anything complicated as Masashi Kishimoto simply created Naruto and applied the opposite situation for the sequel series. Thus, the claim seemed very delusional to fans.

In the meantime, other fans berated @YoungwiMn for their claim as they believed that they hadn't watched any other anime besides anything that was released as part of the Naruto franchise. This is a common deduction that anime fans arrive at as they often see Naruto fans making outrageous claims with nothing to back it.

Sasuke and Boruto as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Some fans even tried correcting @YoungwiMn as Boruto's story wasn't parallel to Naruto's but Sasuke's. From the beginning of the manga, the protagonist has been seen saying multiple times that he wants to be like his master Sasuke Uchiha. Thus, the real parallel of the series was between Sasuke and his student.

Fortunately, there were some fans who came to help @YoungwiMn. As per one of them, the parallel certainly wasn't the greatest but it was still good as both Naruto and his son were fighting for the same goal, the only difference was between their paths.

Did Sasuke need to join the Akatsuki for his revenge?

Who paid Naruto's expenses during his childhood?

Naruto live-action film confirmed