Boruto: What is Omnipotence? Eida's strongest ability, explained

The Boruto manga has recently been a complete roller-coaster ride. The series has finally reached its highly anticipated time skip arc, and Eida has played a huge role in the story. The biggest source of hype for fans is Eida and her overpowered abilities.

The cyborg, along with her younger brother Daemon, are some of the newest characters introduced in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga. The two have proven to be some of the strongest characters in the series, with even Boruto and Kawaki struggling against them with their Karma buffs.

When Eida was first introduced, many fans thought she was going to be the strongest character ever seen in the series due to her Senrigan. Although she is currently the most powerful character, it is mostly attributed to an ability called Omnipotence rather than her unique dojutsu.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers for both the Boruto manga and the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Eida's abilities: How the Senrigan and Omnipotence created the biggest monster the Naruto series has ever known

How Eida uses the Senrigan

The Senrigan, also known as Clairvoyance, grants the user the ability to view any present location, even in a different dimension. To do this, the user must send their consciousness to wherever (or whenever) they are trying to see up to the time they were born. They cannot see past this point as they did not exist during that time.

Using the Senrigan, Eida is capable of spying on enemy forces, giving her and Kara an upper hand. She once did this when trying to locate Kawaki in Konoha while at the same time reporting to Code the Leaf Ninjas' plans for combat.

The Senrigan is also known as a Shinjutsu or Divine Technique. She obtained it through the various body modifications that Amado gave her.

What is Omnipotence?

yukuid @yukuid Omnipotence is a crazy jutsu, but as Momoshiki said Eida can't control it, the point is that she only released the jutsu and swapped the fate of Boruto & Kawaki, nothing more.

Out of the wide range of passive abilities introduced in the Naruto series, Omnipotence is easily the most powerful.

Omnipotence is a wide scope of different abilities rather than a single technique. As seen in the Boruto manga, Eida is capable of "enchanting" characters just by standing near them. This enchantment ability comes directly from her passive use of Omnipotence. Anyone who is not a blood relative or has Otsutsuki DNA will become captivated by her, making them unable to attack her or resist any orders she gives.

However, those intelligent enough will be able to resist her enchantment for some time until they succumb to painful headaches and intense fevers. Shikamaru was shown trying to resist Eida's ability, but in seconds, he was keeling over, shocked by how painful it was.

Her enchantment is seen as only one of the various ways Omnipotence can be used if controlled properly.

Sarada and Boruto as they appear in the new Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via V-Jump)

Another way that Omnipotence can be used was shown very recently in the Boruto manga when Eida swapped the places of Boruto and Kawaki in the plotline. This is the current story for the new Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga that takes place after a three-year time skip.

Boruto became an outsider and an enemy of The Hidden Leaf Village. The Leaf citizens believe he betrayed them and killed the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki.

On the other hand, Kawaki is now Kawaki Uzumaki, the son of Naruto and Hinata. He and the rest of the Leaf Village are hunting Boruto down. Even Mitsuki, Boruto's biggest supporter, had his memories swapped and now wants to kill his former friend.

Origins of Omnipotence: The Otsutsuki God, Shibai Otsutsuki

Expand Tweet

Although fans originally thought Eida was the originator of Omnipotence, it was revealed that Omnipotence actually came from Shibai Otsutsuki. This character has made two very vague appearances in the manga, but no official introduction has been made as of yet.

Shibai Otsutsuki is known to be a member of the Otsutsuki Clan who has reached godhood through millennia of resurrections using Karma and eating untold amounts of Chakra Fruits. Once this happened, his abilities became known as Divine Techniques or Shinjutsu.

Amado was able to obtain Shibai Otsutsuki's remains after he ascended to godhood and left behind his physical body. Amado then used these remains to modify both Eida and the other Kara inners, giving her both the Senrigan and Omnipotence.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.