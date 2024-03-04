Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Blu-ray confirmed to fix Sukuna vs Mahoraga animation

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has swooped several awards at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. This is quite an occasion for fans to rewatch the anime to witness some of its best moments again. Fortunately, the anime's Blu-ray release is just the occasion they were waiting for.

According to the announcement made by Jujutsu Kaisen anime's X account, the anime is soon about to release its Blu-ray Volumes 4 and 5. However, while releasing the same, the animation studio is set to fix the animation errors that took place during the Sukuna vs Mahoraga fight. That's set to help fans watch the anime in the best way possible.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 confirms fixing Sukuna vs Mahoraga animation in Blu-ray release

On Monday, March 4, 2024, the X account of Jujutsu Kaisen anime announced the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 "Shibuya Incident Arc" Blu-ray & DVD volumes 4 and 5. To commemorate the same, the anime is set to arrange a special screening of its four most popular episodes in 30 movie theaters in Japan.

The screening will take place for one week, i.e., from Friday, March 29, 2024, to Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Mahoraga as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

The four episodes that are set to be screened are episodes 41 to 44. That's because those episodes became a huge topic of conversation due to their overwhelming quality and spectacular development.

Moreover, the anime revealed that Episode 41, i.e., Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 will feature some additional cuts that weren't in the episode when the anime was airing. The episode is also set to go through some video corrections as well.

Ryomen Sukuna being killed in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

Given that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 was the episode that featured the fight between Ryomen Sukuna and Mahoraga, it can be confirmed that the Blu-ray version is set to fix the issues that were there during its broadcast and distribution.

While the episode was widely enjoyed by fans, some had issues with the animation style. Given that they were anime-only fans, they had trouble comprehending what was taking place in the anime.

That's because too much was happening on the screen, which made it impossible for fans to understand how Mahoraga's adaptability or Sukuna's domain worked.

Mahoraga as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Many fans were disappointed by the animation style change in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17.

While most other episodes tried to maintain the anime's usual style, this was not the case for episode 41. The single fight was animated by several talented animators, all of whom seemingly incorporated their own style into it, which made which made the entire sequence wonky for fans.

While the entire anime episode cannot be fixed, fans can expect MAPPA to make enough video corrections to satisfy fans. Nevertheless, the only way to know that would be to purchase the Blu-ray or DVDs or watch the episode in theaters when it releases on Friday, March 29, 2024.

