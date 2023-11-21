Jujutsu Kaisen animator deletes tweet claiming MAPPA released unfinished episode

Following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17, one animator from the series revealed that the episode had only delivered 30% of the intended vision. Soon after, the tweet got deleted, following which, the animator again came forward to explain why he deleted the initial tweet.

As fans would know, studio MAPPA has been facing a lot of criticism recently due to their terrible production planning. This forced the animators to work in poor conditions. Moreover, the employees weren't allowed to reveal the same to others due to an NDA they were forced to sign. However, with new secrets coming out every week, it seems like the situation has worsened over time.

Jujutsu Kaisen animator reveals why he deleted his "unfinished episode" tweet

Screenshot of Enrico Nobili's original tweet (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

After the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17, freelance animator Enrico Nobili posted a tweet on November 17, stating that he was happy that the latest episode was receiving a lot of praise from fans. However, being part of the team, he was aware that the animators were only able to present 30% of the intended vision. This ruined his experience as knowing that made the episode an uneasy watch for him when it aired.

Hours after that, the animator deleted his tweet with no mention as to why he deleted such an insightful tweet. Later, on November 21, Enrico Nobili posted another tweet explaining why he deleted the original tweet.

According to him, when people read his tweet, they misinterpreted that the episode was only 30% complete, meaning what the anime had released was evidently an "unfinished episode." Jujutsu Kaisen fans were left enraged at this as they were led to believe that the anime had released an unfinished episode. Hence, they went after MAPPA to release the finished episode later. However, that scenario was completely false.

The animator reiterated that while posting the original tweet what he meant by "30%" was the intended vision the animators had for the episode and not the episode itself. This meant that the episode had been fully animated and the animators did not need to rework on the episode to "finish" it.

Mahoraga as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

In addition, the animator even admitted that he should not have used a number to depict the percentage of intended vision that the animators managed to portray. Nevertheless, he knew that the fans were at fault as they carelessly misinterpreted the information by just focusing on the numbers and not what the entire tweet had stated.

