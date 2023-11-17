Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 17 was only 30% complete when aired, insider explains

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 17, has become massively well-received by fans. Despite several animators coming forward to complain about the studio's terrible working conditions, the latest anime episode turned out to be great. But apparently, the episode that was released was only able to deliver 30% of the animators' intended vision.

Since the start of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans have heard rumors about surrounding MAPPA's NDA and terrible working conditions. Such discussions only increased after the release of some recent episodes. The situation got so bad that there were rumors of production having halted in between. This state was also evident from the delayed preview release.

Jujutsu Kaisen animator depicts poor production through shocking revelation

Enrico Nobili's Tweet

Following the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17, the episode's animators received a lot of praise for their work. While any praise for the anime's episodes had become a regular thing following the series' releases, the appraisal the latest episode received was humongous.

With that, it became evident that, despite the terrible working conditions, the animators' skill levels were so good that they could "save" the episode.

Ryomen Sukuna

That's when one freelance animator, Enrico Nobili, revealed the actual status of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 animation. The animator had worked as an Animation Director and Emergency Key Animator for the episode.

According to the animator, while he was happy that fans loved the episode, the truth is that the episode's staff could only present 30% of the intended vision for the episode.

Mahoraga

It was an enjoyable experience for the fans. However, the animator felt frustrated as he believed the staff could have finished the episode as intended if they had enough time to complete the project.

In addition, Enrico Nobili also revealed that he was not able to enjoy the episode as he was able to notice too many errors in the animation that needed to be fixed.

How fans reacted to the animator's revelation

Screenshot of fans praising the MAPPA animators (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Upon seeing the revelation by the animator, fans were left stunned. While they believed that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 was the best-animated episode of the year, learning that it wasn't complete was shocking. Fans could not do anything but praise the animators for their hard work.

That said, some fans believed that, as fans, they should not have learned about this fact. They truly enjoyed the episode as it was. However, after learning that it could have been 70% better, they were left hoping to witness the episode in its intended final form.

Screenshot of fans praising the MAPPA animators (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Some fans even wished that the MAPPA animators would get to make the corrections before the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Blu-ray. However, they needed more hope for the same.

Ultimately, fans wished for MAPPA studio to treat its employees better. If this was what the animators could pull off despite the terrible planning, fans believed that the animators could do much more if given the proper time and treatment.

