Jujutsu Kaisen theory confirms Gojo's return

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236, fans learned about Satoru Gojo's death and how he reached the afterlife. While it would seem to fans like they have seen the last of the strongest sorcerer, there is one theory that confirms his return. Thus, fans can likely expect Gojo to return to the manga.

Satoru Gojo had been missing from the manga for quite some time during his time being sealed within the Prison Realm. Right after he returned, the Six Eyes user was pitted in a fight against Ryomen Sukuna. While fans were expecting him to win against the King of Curses, Satoru Gojo was defeated and passed away.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Why Satoru Gojo may return to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Satoru Gojo's defeat was a huge loss to the Jujutsu Sorcerers as he was their strongest fighter. Following Sukuna's win against the strongest sorcerer, the king of curses started his transformation to regain his original Heian period form. However, unlike the 15-finger Sukuna that Yuji fought before, this Ryomen Sukuna had all 20 fingers in his possession, meaning he was way stronger than him.

Therefore, there was no way that characters like Yuji Itadori, Maki Zenin, Yuta Okkotsu, and Hakari Kinji would be able to defeat him. The worst part is that all the mentioned characters combined would end up being weaker than Gojo himself. The only hope for these characters to beat Sukuna would be for Yuji to have a power-up similar Sukuna's power-up.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Gojo had previously told Yuji that he would probably be able to use Sukuna's powers as his own one day. Given that they shared a body, there was a possibility for the same to happen. Hence, if Yuji is able to somehow extract Sukuna's powers, they have a chance. Otherwise, the story could only fall back to Satoru Gojo.

Since the start of Jujutsu Kaisen, the series has made several references to Buddha, one of the recent ones being surrounding lotuses. As per mythology, Gautam Buddha walked seven steps towards the north during his rebirth. Every spot he stepped on saw a lotus bloom at that spot.

Hajime Kashimo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Considering that Gojo's afterlife scene saw the strongest sorcerer receive the choice of either being reborn anew or remaining the same, there is a likely chance of him being reborn. This could have also been hinted at by Mangaka Gege Akutami by using the seven lotuses shown during the scene.

Another hint to support the theory would be surrounding Hajime Kashimo's sacrifice. Shoko Ieiri and Yuta Okkotsu are the only two characters who are capable of using the Reversed Cursed Technique to heal someone. Considering that the two characters have been missing since Gojo's death, there is a likely chance that Kashimo may be distracting Sukuna so that the two sorcerers could heal Gojo.

Satoru Gojo as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

An additional hint to the theory is that Hajime Kashimo's name, when translated, means "dear purple cloud." According to Buddhism, Amida Buddha arrives on a purple cloud at the time of someone's death. Thus, Kashimo entering the battlefield right after Gojo's death could be a hint at that.

That said, the anime will definitely not allow Gojo to return to the story without having him sacrifice something. Thus, there is reason to believe that he may end up sacrificing one of his Six Eyes as part of a Bounding Vow.

With that, Gojo is bound to lose the efficiency of his Limitless ability. Hence, even if Gojo were to return, fans would likely see him weaker than before. Thus, fans could likely witness Gojo team up with his students to fight Sukuna.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.