Boruto anime allegedly pushed back several years as fans lament their fate

On Thursday, February 15, 2024, one anime leaker on X revealed that the Boruto anime has allegedly been pushed back for several years. The anime was previously rumored to be on a break for a few months. However, after nearly a year-long wait, it has been disclosed that the anime will not return before 2027 or 2028.

Boruto anime began back in April 2017 after the end of the Naruto Shippuden anime. Thereafter, the anime released weekly episodes, ending with episode 293 in March 2023. Since then, fans have been patiently waiting for an announcement surrounding the anime's return.

Boruto anime might return in 2027 or 2028

According to a reliable anime leaker on X @Worllff, the Boruto anime has been pushed back by Studio Pierrot for a few years. The anime will not be returning before 2027 or 2028.

There was a recent interview by Studio Pierrot Managing Director Kiero Itsumi, as per which, the animation studio from now on will be focusing on producing quality anime with a seasonal format rather than the long-running format with a few "big episodes."

With that in mind, the Managing Director revealed that they were completely focused on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War for now, following which they might turn to other titles in their hand to change them into seasonal anime.

Considering that Boruto manga is a monthly series and does not have enough source material, fans believed that it would take some time before the anime returns. However, with the leak from @Worllff, fans have become certain that the Boruto anime will not return anytime soon.

While one may want to ignore the leak thinking that it might be fake, several fans believe the leaker to be reliable. This is because he has previously leaked several such accurate information in the past. He had seemingly leaked out information about Boruto episode 189 (titled Resonance), months before it was released.

Thus, instead of the Boruto anime, Studio Pierrot might shift its focus to other titles like the new Naruto anime, Black Clover, Kingdom, and Yona of the Dawn.

How fans reacted to the leak

Boruto fans felt broken by the news leak as the wait for the anime's return was just too long. Many fans believed that they would end up having their own families till then, implying that they might not be as interested in the anime till that time.

Meanwhile, other fans were left confused by the leak. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations still had about 12 chapters of manga content to adapt. It was understandable for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex anime to be delayed till then, however, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime being left incomplete seemed really odd.

That said, several fans were okay with the delay. The delay meant that the anime would not be rushed, subsequently meaning a better anime adaptation. Moreover, Naruto and Naruto Shippuden anime also had a huge gap between them. Thus, it did not shock many fans to learn that Boruto will also have a huge delay.