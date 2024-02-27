Boruto manga can never hope to surpass One Piece's success (and the read-counts shows it)

Boruto manga is one of the most popular Shonen manga series right now. Hence, several fans believe that it can one day achieve what its predecessor failed to do, i.e., surpass One Piece's success. Unfortunately, as evident from the MangaPlus data, Boruto manga might never be able to reach the summit established by Eiichiro Oda's series.

As fans might remember, One Piece, Naruto, and Bleach were together grouped as the Big Three manga series of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. While Naruto and Bleach ended without managing to surpass One Piece, Eiichiro Oda's manga series has only begun its final saga.

That's when Naruto fans found new hope in Boruto manga as they wished for the Naruto sequel series to overtake One Piece.

Boruto manga may never be able to surpass One Piece

The Hottest manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform (Image via Shueisha)

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is currently on the top of MANGA Plus' hottest manga, that is just because the manga's latest chapter was released recently. That ranking will change soon after a few weeks as the platform seemingly only accounts for the read numbers of the last 30 days.

This is especially bad for Boruto manga as it is a monthly series and is bound to have low numbers weeks after a chapter gets released. Hence, one can agree that the best way to assess a manga series's performance on MANGA Plus would be to compare their total read counts. While the same is inaccessible through the website, one account on X @ShonenSalto managed to get hold of it.

According to the data posted by the account, Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga ranks at the top with a total view count of 139.7 million. The numbers are so high that One Piece has around 60 million more views than the second-ranked manga, Jujutsu Kaisen (81.6 million views).

In the meantime, the entire Boruto manga, i.e., the Naruto Next Generations manga and the Two Blue Vortex manga have a combined view count of 55.1 million, ranking the series at MANGA Plus's fifth most read series.

One Piece's colored illustration (Image via Shueisha)

Considering the difference of around 85 million views between the two series, it can be stated with certainty that Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto's Boruto series might never be able to surpass One Piece.

This is not just due to the difference in view counts but also because of Boruto manga's serialization schedule. Unlike One Piece manga which releases a new chapter every week, Boruto is a monthly series, releasing a new chapter every month.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, no matter how good the story's plot is, it might never be able to surpass One Piece's numbers that increase every week.

That said, the fact that Boruto manga has released only a total of 87 chapters and has yet managed to climb up to the fifth rank spot is an achievement by itself. Unfortunately, the numbers produced by One Piece are just too high for Boruto to catch up anytime soon.

