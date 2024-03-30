Gege Akutami may follow the "Aizen route" for Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (but not in the way fans expect) 

With the end of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga inching closer, fans have been theorizing how the Jujutsu sorcerers would manage to defeat Ryomen Sukuna. As part of this, many fans have been wanting to know his origin and what made him the strongest sorcerer of the past. However, fans believe that manga creator Gege Akutami could go the Aizen route for this development.

Since the beginning, the manga has been very silent about Sukuna's past. It has given fans glimpses of his past but nothing concrete, leaving fans to theorize the same. That's when a Jujutsu Kaisen fan came up with a theory that predicted how Sukuna may get treated by Akutami. The scary thing is that Gege Akutami could pull such a move.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen theory predicts the Aizen route for Sukuna

With the Jujutsu Kaisen manga inching toward its end, one fan on Reddit u/Thin_Ad6188 came up with a unique theory. While fans were hoping for the manga series to soon reveal Ryomen Sukuna's backstory, this fan believed that manga creator Gege Akutami might choose to take the Sosuke Aizen route.

Sosuke Aizen from Bleach was a fan-favorite antagonist character. Fans wanted to learn more about him. Unfortunately, the manga only revealed some of his past actions related to the Hogyoku but nothing from his childhood. Essentially, the anime series revealed Aizen working on his plan for centuries but never revealed what motivated him to take such actions.

A similar route has already been observed in Jujutsu Kaisen in the case of Satoru Gojo. The series established from the beginning that Gojo was the strongest sorcerer and also gave fans his backstory. However, that might not be the case for Ryomen Sukuna. The series stated that Sukuna was the strongest sorcerer from the past but it might just skip over the part that should have revealed his descent as the King of Curses. The post read:

"Sukuna is Sukuna because he's the strongest, there's no story, he was born as a natural disaster this is why no one ever forced any role on him or made him seek something outside of himself."

He might have been born a natural disaster in the first place, which is why no one tried forcing a role on him or made him seek something outside of himself.

A similar comparison can also be seen in the case of Geto and Kenjaku. Both characters took on a dangerous mission. While the series revealed Geto's past and how he initiated his mission to end all non-sorcerers, the manga could gatekeep fans from ever learning Kenjaku's backstory altogether.

Considering how Sosuke Aizen's backstory was never revealed and yet he remained iconic, manga creator Gege Akutami could also take the same route.

That said, there could be some fans who got confused after reading the "Aizen route" theory. Given how Aizen combined himself with the Hogyoku, some fans could misinterpret that Sukuna might embed himself with something.

Otherwise, the end of the Bleach manga also saw Aizen helping out the Shinigami against Yhwach. Thus, reading the "Aizen route" could fool people into believing that Sukuna could help the sorcerers fight against Kenjaku. However, that seems far from possible.

