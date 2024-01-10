"Lobotomy Kaisen": Jujutsu Kaisen fandom gets a new name during the manga's long break

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently on a break as the next manga chapter will be officially released on Monday, January 22, 2024. Thus, it seems like fans have switched their focus to a new meme format that has seen the words "Lobotomy Kaisen" become popular.

So, what is Lobotomy Kaisen? Is that the new name for the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom? What counts as part of the "Lobotomy Kaisen" meme and what triggers its fans to start flooding the online space with memes about the same? These are some of the doubts fans are left with.

"Lobotomy Kaisen" memes take over Jujutsu Kaisen fans

As explained by u/Ebenezerosas16 on Reddit, "Lobotomy Kaisen" is a state of Jujutsu Kaisen fans that comes out whenever the weekly serialization of the manga is on a break.

During such a break, due to the lack of weekly manga content, the normally crazy users of the subreddit reach new and untold heights of craziness. Some of the previous popular examples of the "Lobotomy Kaisen" memes are the “nah I’d win” trend and the “stand proud, you’re strong” trend.

Basically, "Lobotomy Kaisen" is the Jujutsu Kaisen equivalent of Chainsaw Man's "biweekly devil." The reason the term "Lobotomy" is used is because the actual medical procedure was aimed at severing the nerve fibers. Therefore, with the name, fans joked that the mang's fans were going crazy. That said, some fans even argue that "Lobotomy Kaisen" isn't a state anymore but the fans have become perpetually lobotomized.

The new meme basically sees fans make ridiculous edits that see a character or person being over-glorified through narration. This meme would usually end with the said character or person activating their Domain Expansion, which in most cases is a comical version of Ryomen Sukuna's Malevolent Shrine. This is because Crunchyroll mistakenly subbed it as "Malevolent Kitchen."

The meme above sees Mickey Mouse stand tall amongst his Disney peers and activate his Domain Expansion "Malevolent Steamboat."

Another "Lobotomy Kaisen" meme saw a comical depiction of a McDonald's employee asking for a raise from his manager. This saw the manager feel disgusted, following which he activated his Domain Expansion "Infinite Burgers," a comical variant of Satoru Gojo's Unlimited Void.

Another "Lobotomy Kaisen" meme saw a Jujutsu Kaisen fan narrating a very complicated explanation for a mathematical problem. However, similar to the other memes, this meme too nearly had no meaning as it was only meant to confuse viewers with its strange description of the situation.

One of the most comical "Lobotomy Kaisen" memes was one that depicted the battle between bacteria and soap. While it seemed like the bacteria was going to win because soap just killed 99.9% of bacteria, the narrator explained how the person using the soap, used it twice to get rid of all bacteria.

However, that wasn't all the memes as Jujutsu Kaisen fans flooded all possible social media with their over-the-top meme template. The good thing is that the memes allow the fans to distract themselves throughout a long manga break. However, considering how the meme has evolved, there is no way to predict how much the meme will evolve by the time the next break takes place.