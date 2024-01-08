One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more: Every major Weekly Shonen Jump manga on break and when they return

While the start of 2024 brings with it what should be an exciting and momentous year for general Weekly Shonen Jump manga series, the start to the publication’s year is still rather distant. Following their post-Christmas release on Friday, January 5, 2024, it seems that the manga publication magazine has taken yet another one-week publication break for the New Year holiday.

In other words, it means that Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and other flagship Weekly Shonen Jump manga series won't be releasing new chapters officially until Monday, January 22, 2024. While it's possible that spoilers for these series will be released before the actual release week of the upcoming issues, these will nevertheless remain unofficial releases.

Likewise, fans are now curious as to exactly which Weekly Shonen Jump manga series are on break until January 22, 2024.

Every Weekly Shonen Jump manga series on break, including My Hero Academia, Kagurabachi, and more

The series on break

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, some of Shueisha’s biggest Weekly Shonen Jump manga series will be on a one-week break due to the magazine itself taking a publication break. The series affected range from the company's flagship manga series to lesser-known entries looking to make a name for themselves.

The series of the most pressing concern for fans are obviously One Piece, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and Jujutsu Kaisen. These are arguably Shueisha's current biggest series and are also arguably the most affected by the break. With each series at a pivotal moment in their respective narratives, the publication break arguably couldn't have come at a worse time for these four titles.

Additional series set to be on a forced break week include Sakamoto Days, Kagurabachi, Blue Box, Undead Unluck, Shadow Eliminators, Mission: Yozakura Family, Kill Blue, and MamaYuyu. In total, the following series and chapters from the above Weekly Shonen Jump manga series will be on break for one week due to the publication break:

One Piece chapter 1104

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 248

My Hero Academia chapter 412

Kagurabachi chapter 17

Sakamoto Days chapter 151

Blue Box chapter 133

Undead Unluck chapter 191

Shadow Eliminators chapter 6

Mission: Yozakura Family chapter 210

Kill Blue chapter 37

MamaYuyu chapter 18

Release date, time, and where to read

Expand Tweet

While the above series are on break, fans thankfully have confirmed release information for the next issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The next issue of the magazine, and likewise the next chapters of the series mentioned above, are set to be released in Japan on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 12 am Japanese Standard Time.

Generally speaking, fans can read the above series' upcoming releases on the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website or app, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ service. The former two are completely free resources but only allow readers to catch up on the latest three issues of a particular series. The lattermost option is a paid subscription service that offers readers the opportunity to enjoy a series in its entirety.

The release dates and times for the next issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump manga publication magazine are as follows:

Time zone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7 am, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Mountain Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Central Standard Time 9 am, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10 am, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Central European Time 4 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Arabia Standard Time 6 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, January 21, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, January 22, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30 am, Monday, January 22, 2024

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.