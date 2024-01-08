One Piece episode 1090: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

One Piece episode 1090 is set to release on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 9:30 am JST. There is currently a lot of excitement in the fandom as the previous episode kickstarted the Egghead arc in the anime.

Furthermore, it is also worth pointing out that the latest episode showed the Straw Hats discussing Luffy's dream as the main characters ran into Jewelry Bonney, a member of the Supernova who is going to be pivotal in this arc.

All things considered, it is evident that One Piece episode 1090 has a lot to unpack, especially when it comes to Bonney and Sabo's problems with the World Government. The next episode, as Eiichiro Oda's writing style suggests, is likely to focus on establishing the Straw Hats' goal for the arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece episode 1090.

One Piece episode 1090 is set to establish the Straw Hats' goals for the Egghead arc

Release date, time, and where to watch

Chopper in episode 1090 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1090 is set to begin airing on local Japanese platforms at 9:30 am JST on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Fans living abroad can stream One Piece episode 1090 on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs in Japan. Individuals can also watch the series on Funimation, although it is worth pointing out that this platform takes a bit more time to air the episodes.

One Piece episode 1090 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, January 13, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 7:30 pm, Saturday, January 13, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 12:30 am, Sunday, January 14, 2024 Central European Time 1:30 am, Sunday, January 14, 2024 Indian Standard Time 6:00 am, Sunday, January 14, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 am, Sunday, January 14, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 9:30 am, Sunday, January 14, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Sunday, January 14, 2024

Episode 1089 recap

The latest episode started with the Straw Hats sailing across the sea and a few members, such as Robin, Jinbe, and Chopper speaking to Luffy about his dreams and goals. There was a discussion about what he needs to do to become the King of the Pirates, with Robin mentioning that they need to pick up the Poneglyphs in order to reach their goal.

However, what happened next was perhaps the most notorious element of the episode, with Sabo confirming to the Revolutionary Army that he wasn't the one responsible for the murder of King Cobra. Sabo had a lot of information about the Empty Throne and Marijoa but the call was cut off. The episode then featured Imu and the obliteration of the Kingdom of Lulusia.

Another major element of this episode is the fact that the Straw Hats ran into Jewelry Bonney in the middle of the sea as she was trapped inside a Big Eddy. She was eventually saved by Zoro, with Bonney warning the crew about worrying about something that was downwards, which happened to be a huge monster.

What to expect (speculative)

Zoro saving Bonney in the latest episode (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1090 is likely to start by revealing what happened to the Straw Hats after the latest cliffhanger, which could also be the main focus of the installment. Furthermore, the episode could also shed light on the aftermath of what happened to the Kingdom of Lulusia and the role that the World Government played in the situation.

This episode may also delve deeper into Jewelry Bonney's character, exploring how she ended up in the middle of the sea, and what her motivations are. That is going to be very important since Bonney is one of the driving forces of the Egghead arc.

