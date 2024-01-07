One Piece episode 1089: The World Government goes after Sabo while the Straw Hats encounter another Worst Generation pirate

One Piece episode 1089, titled Entering a New Chapter! Luffy and Sabo's Paths!, the first episode of the year 2024, was released on January 7, 2024. It marks the beginning of the most anticipated arc of the series—the Egghead Island Arc. Moreover, the episode introduces new opening and ending themes, eyecatchers, and a softer animation style that is gorgeous.

The episode that aired prior to this was a recap of Momonosuke’s experiences as the new Shogun of Wano. Before this, Sabo was shown making a call to the Revolutionary Army, while the Straw Hats were en route to their next destination. Luffy had also shared his dream with his crewmates. The latest episode picks up from this point, focusing on the respective journeys of Sabo and Luffy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

One Piece episode 1089 shows the World Government's drastic measures to keep a secret

The Straw Hats' next goal

The Straw Hats as seen in One Piece episode 1089 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1089 opened with Jinbe and Chopper showing admiration for Luffy's dream. Franky tried to remind Luffy that his first task is to become the King of Pirates, while Robin pointed out that this would require them to locate the final Road Ponegliff, a feat no one has accomplished yet. However, Franky asserted that they must find it, as their captain's dream depends on it.

Sabo's hideout

Koala and the Revolutionary Army in One Piece episode 1089 (Image via Toei Animation)

At the Navy Headquarters in the New World, the Marines successfully tracked Sabo's call to the Kamabakka Kingdom as the Flame Emperor had not taken any steps to jam the call, indicating it was urgent. Thus, the Marines had seized this chance to pinpoint his location.

In One Piece episode 1089, the Marines discovered that Sabo was in the Lulusia Kingdom. This is one of the countries where the Eight-Nation Revolution occurred, following the recent Reverie.

Upon their return from the Reverie, King Seki and Princess Comane of the Lulusia Kingdom were seized by rebels and put on house arrest. The Revolutionary Army had reportedly landed on the island a few days prior to this incident, making it a safe haven for Sabo.

Sabo's message

Sabo as seen in One Piece episode 1089 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1089, Sabo revealed to his comrades in the Revolutionary Army, particularly to Dragon, that he was not responsible for King Cobra assassination. This revelation, along with the news of his safety, made everyone rejoice.

However, Sabo had more to share about Marijoa. He was on the verge of disclosing some important information regarding the Pangaea Castle and the Empty Throne, which should remain unoccupied as there is no World King, but the call was abruptly cut off.

Kingdom of Lulusia's fate

Kingdom of Lulusia under attack as seen in One Piece episode 1089 (Image via Toei Animation)

Next, in One Piece episode 1089, clouds began to form over the Kingdom of Lulusia, leading the inhabitants to speculate about a large object in the sky.

At the castle, Seki and Comane remained unapologetic and hateful towards their subjects. They demanded to be released from their cell, threatening the guards that they would face severe consequences once the Navy Headquarters learned of their situation. However, the subjects only wanted the former King to acknowledge his mistakes and offer an apology.

Comane and Seki as seen in One Piece episode 1089 (Image via Toei Animation)

Elsewhere, the Five Elders, who had also been monitoring Sabo's call, instructed the Marines' Communications Department to cease tracking Sabo. They further directed that the official narrative should deny that Sabo's call was tracing, and that the Kingdom of Lulusia never existed.

The episode then depicted pillars of light descending from the gathered clouds and obliterating the Kingdom of Lulusia from existence, triggering a seaquake. Throughout these events, Imu was portrayed in the flower chamber, surrounded by butterflies.

Straw Hats encounter Bonney

The Eddy formation as seen in One Piece episode 1089 (Image via Toei Animation)

In One Piece episode 1089, the Thousand Sunny was seen navigating through tumultuous waves and icebergs, while looking out for the occasional Neptunian. The weather was harsh, with freezing temperatures and powerful winds affecting most of the Straw Hats, even though they were dressed warmly.

They came across a big warm Eddy, a ball of heated water. Inside it, Luffy noticed someone was trapped, Sanji identified the voice as a girl's, and Zoro sliced the bulbous formation to release her.

Luffy catches Chopper and Bonney in One Piece episode 1089 (Image via Toei Animation)

At this moment, Chopper, who had just come on deck, was swept away by the wind. Luffy tried to rescue him, but ended up being thrown off the ship. In mid-air, he managed to catch both Chopper and the trapped girl, who turned out to be Jewelry Bonney in a child form.

Bonney looked worried as she directed the crew's attention downwards. The episode came to an end with the shot of a massive monster about to swallow the Straw Hats.

One Piece episode 1088 recap

Newspaper article on King Cobra's assassination as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The previous episode began with the disclosure that Rayleigh had rescued Hancock from the Navy and Blackbeard's crew, who were then sent off the island. The episode then cut to Kamabakka Queendom, where Koala was upset about Sabo.

The news had spread that he had assassinated King Cobra. Dragon swore to not forgive him if the allegations were true. At this point, Sabo reached out to Koala to apologize for the trouble he had caused, but his call was being traced by the Marines.

Elsewhere in the seas, Luffy and his crew were also shocked by Sabo's alleged crime. Luffy, also worried about Vivi's disappearance, wanted to quickly go to Alabasta and Marijoa, but Zoro advised against it. Luffy then shared his dream with his crew, suggesting it could be achievable once he became the Pirate King.