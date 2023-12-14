One Piece: Will the Straw Hat pirates get a third Ship after the Thousand Sunny? Possibilities Explored

The One Piece series, as confirmed by mangaka Eiichiro Oda, has embarked on the final segment of its epic journey. The Straw Hat Pirates have now become formidable adversaries of the World Government, and are in the middle of confronting some of their highest-ranking figures.

It also appears that by the time the ongoing Egghead Island arc comes to an end, there will be a few more characters aboard the Thousand Sunny, namely Vegapunk, his satellites, and Bonney. However, it is not clear as of yet whether these characters will officially join the crew or simply remain as allies, as has often been the case with characters expressing a desire to join the Straw Hats. This includes Bartolomeo, Vivi, and Yamato.

Since its debut in the Water 7 Saga, the Thousand Sunny has been the faithful vessel of the Straw Hat Pirates. However, with the addition of more people on the ship, it could lead to space constraints. One might wonder if the Straw Hats would consider acquiring a new ship.

The answer seems to be a definitive no, and there are compelling reasons for that.

The Thousand Sunny is to carry the Straw Hats to the One Piece treasure

The Going Merry figurehead as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Luffy and his friends have had several adventures aboard various nameless vessels in One Piece. Readers and anime watchers will remember the little boat onboard which Luffy set off from Foosha Village on Dawn Island when he came of age. His journey continued in a barrel, several boats, and a small ship until Kaya presented him and the other Straw Hats with the Going Merry, their first full-sized ship.

The crew grew very attached to the Going Merry over time, and the ship manifested itself as the water spirit Klabautermann in return for the love and care it received. It continued to repair itself so that it could continue journeying with the Straw Hats. The ship made its final journey from Water 7 to Enies Lobby, rescuing the Straw Hats before succumbing to irreparable damage. In one of the most poignant scenes from the series, the crew gave the Going Merry a viking funeral.

The crew’s next ship, the Thousand Sunny, was designed and crafted by the shipwright Franky, who also joined the crew. The ship was customized for each crew member and boasted numerous advanced features. It seems unlikely that the Thousand Sunny will be replaced unless there is a compelling need for a significant update.

Franky as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Two main reasons why the current ship cannot be replaced

First of all, the Thousand Sunny is constructed from Adam Wood, the most durable material for shipbuilding, which was also used in Pirate King Gol D. Roger’s ship that carried him to Laugh Tale. However, it is rare and expensive timber, and Franky had to resort to the black market to complete his dream project. Thus, to make another such ship seems quite unfeasible.

Secondly, the Thousand Sunny has recently been revealed to have significant relevance to the lore of One Piece. The ship’s figurehead is a large lion face with two crossbones behind it, resembling a Jolly Roger. On the other hand, Luffy’s Devil Fruit’s Awakened form is Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, which transforms him into the sun god Nika. Given the zodiac symbolism associating the lion with the sun, it seems clear that this ship is destined to guide the sun god to fulfill his journey.

The Thousand Sunny as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

From a narrative perspective, too, introducing a new ship at this stage would be imprudent. As One Piece approaches its climax, a new ship would necessitate an adjustment period for both the crew and the readers to form an emotional bond.

With its superior construction, narrative importance, and the crew's emotional attachment to it, the Thousand Sunny is to remain the Straw Hat Pirates' vessel until they reach the end of their journey.