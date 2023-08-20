Who is the Going Merry spirit in One Piece? The Klabautermann, explained

While One Piece is packed with heartwarming and emotional scenes, the series even managed to bring fans to tears with the death of the ship, Going Merry. It was the first full-sized ship given to the Straw Hats by Kaya and it carried them on their voyage from East Blue to the Grand Line, all the way up to Water 7.

Being a normal ship, Going Merry couldn't handle the extreme damage it sustained while traveling the Grand Line. However, the vessel had another passenger on the ship, who repaired the extensive damages and helped the Straw Hats escape Enies Lobby.

This mysterious entity happens to be a water spirit known as Klabautermann, which dwells in ships and takes a human form when a ship is well-loved and cared for. It is essentially the human incarnation of a ship's soul.

The Klabautermann and its connection to Going Merry in One Piece

Klabautermann as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Klabautermann is a water spirit (or fairy) that lives on ships and takes the form of a human when the ship it resides on is cared for by the members of the crew. It is essentially the incarnation of a ship and is usually considered a legend among sailors in One Piece.

The Klabauterman appears in the form of a human child wearing a sailor's raincoat and a pair of shoes. The spirit carries with it a small wooden hammer to repair the damages on a ship.

The human form of the Klabautermann reveals itself only to those who genuinely treasure their ship. The spirit appeared on multiple occasions when the ship was damaged, aiding in its restoration and helping to carry the Straw Hats further.

Franky talking about the Klabautermann (Image via Shueisha)

Going Merry's Klabautermann first revealed itself in One Piece on Skypiea where Usopp saw it fixing the severely damaged ship. It told Usopp that it would strive to help the Straw Hats sail for a little while longer. By the time Going Merry reached the city of Water 7, it was too damaged to be repaired.

This led to a fight between Luffy and Usopp, with the latter quitting the Straw Hats. Following this, Usopp was kidnapped by Franky and they talked about the elusive Klabautermann. Franky described it as the manifestation of a ship's soul, which is brought about when a ship is truly loved and cared for.

Klabautermann as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Klabautermann pleaded with the shipwright and the mayor of Water 7, Iceburg, to repair the ship enough so that it could set sail one last time and rescue the Straw Hats. Iceburg fixed the ship, following which it was carried away by Aqua Laguna.

Despite terrible weather conditions, Going Merry traveled all the way from Water 7 to Enies Lobby on its own to help rescue the Straw Hats. The ship gained the power to communicate with the crew telepathically and told them that it had come to take them home. Following their narrow escape from Enies Lobby, the ship broke down beyond repair.

Going Merry's Klabautermann spoke to the Straw Hats during its funeral in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

It felt almost as if the ship's soul was acting as yet another member of the Straw Hats crew, helping them get out of a difficult situation one last time before being put to rest. It was clear that Going Merry had fulfilled its final mission and now it was time for the ship's Klabautermann to rest.

The Straw Hats bid their final goodbye to Going Merry and gave the ship a Viking funeral, where they heard the ship's Klabautermann one last time. The spirit also made an appearance on the Thousand Sunny, where it sat on the sails and watched the Straw Hats enjoying themselves and smiling.

