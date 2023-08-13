One Piece episode 1072 presents the crowning achievement of Gear 5

One Piece episode 1072 has sent the anime world into a frenzy as Luffy's Gear 5 crashes Crunchyroll for the second time in a month. The episode sees Luffy and Kaido's fight reaching its peak, with the abilities of Gear 5 being on full display after Luffy dominates Kaido with the ridiculousness of his new form.

Unveiling the pinnacle of Gear 5 transformation, One Piece episode 1072 was highlighted by a specific scene. Here, Luffy recharges his Gear 5 with his heartbeat resonating in sync with the Drums of Liberation as he fights for the future of his friends and the country of Wano.

Luffy's heartbeat syncs with the Drums of Liberation as Gear 5 reaches its peak in One Piece episode 1072

Luffy as seen in One Piece episode 1072 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece episode 1072 witnesses Luffy and Kaido's confrontation reaching the pinnacle, as the abilities of Gear 5 bewilders Kaido and puts him on the defensive. The episode also reveals that Gear 5 drains a good amount of energy from Luffy, making it challenging for him to sustain the form for an extended period.

For a short while, Luffy powers down from his Gear 5 mode and looks old and exhausted in his normal state. This is when Kaido tells him to die in peace and and that the stories of their battle will be passed on by someone. However, even in his fatigued state, Luffy replies that once a person dies, all that is left is bones.

Luffy reactivating his gear 5 in One Piece episode 1072 (Image via Toei Animation)

He then stands up, with his resolve stronger than ever and remembers that he is fighting for Momonosuke, Tama, Kin'emon, Pedro, and all the people of Wano, making him charge back into Gear 5. This is when the most iconic scene from the episode happens.

Seeing Luffy back in Gear 5, Kaido lets out a laugh and tells him that he'll die. This might have been a legitimate concern for some, but Luffy laughs and asks whether or not Kaido thinks a reason like that would make him afraid. This is when the drums starts beating as Luffy puts a hand on his chest and the the heartbeat syncs to the rhythm of Drums of Liberation.

Luffy's heart beating to the rhythm of Drums of Liberation (Image via Toei Animation)

He asks his heart to beat loudly as this is the beat he has wanted while fighting Emperor Kaido. The battle between the two commences again, but Kaido's attacks have no lasting impact on Gear 5 Luffy. On the other hand, Luffy uses his power to land destructive punches that leave Kaido almost immobile.

This one specific scene from One Piece episode 1072 has caused fans to go wild over social media, with the episode trending worldwide on Twitter. As such, fans can't stop talking about the animation quality of this scene, with the hype generated by it being felt throughout the One Piece fandom currently.

Fan reactions to episode 1072 (Image vua Twitter)

Fan reactions to the scene where Luffy goes Gear 5 (Image via Twitter)

The scene is being praised by fans worldwide (Image via Twitter)

Luffy laughing at death and going Gear 5 has hyped fans (Image via Twitter)

The screenshots capture a fraction of the hype generated by One Piece episode 1072. The reception to the episode has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans worldwide praising the animation quality and the scene where Luffy goes Gear 5.

The scene has mesmerized the fandom, and the hype of Luffy's heartbeat syncing to the rhythm of Drums of Liberation as he goes Gear 5 has broken the internet. Hence, it is no surprise that ithas already become an iconic scene and is being hailed by One Piece fans as one of the most memorable displays of Luffy activating his Gear 5.

