One Piece Episode 1072: Is Gear 5 a Paramecia or Zoan Awakening? Explained

With the release of One Piece Episode 1072 earlier this weekend, fans saw Luffy and Kaido’s fight continue, thanks to the activation and subsequent use of the Gear 5 form for the former. Likewise, the true abilities of Gear 5 were on full display as Luffy continued familiarizing himself with the form, albeit with some hiccups along the way.

There’s one moment in particular from One Piece Episode 1072. However, that has fans talking nonstop online regarding the true nature of the Gear 5 Awakening. As seen early in the episode, Kaido points out how Luffy’s latest form features the attributes and abilities of both a Paramecia-type Awakening and a Zoan-type Awakening.

Obviously, with Luffy’s true Devil Fruit being revealed as a Mythical Zoan-type in the previous installment, fans are just as confused as Kaido on why Gear 5 can affect its environment. While an answer isn’t provided in One Piece Episode 1072, there is a simple explanation for why this is based on everything known about the form.

One Piece Episode 1072 puts the “ridiculous” power of Gear 5 Awakening on full display

Gear 5 Awakening type, explained.

Following Kaido’s comments on the nature of Luffy’s Awakening in One Piece Episode 1072, fans also question how Luffy’s Devil Fruit can essentially be two types at once. While a specific answer to this has yet to be provided by the canonical anime or manga series, there are some predominant theories among fans as to why this is.

The first theory is that in its pre-Awakened form, the Human-Human Fruit Model: Nika is more akin to a Paramecia-type in terms of abilities and powers. This is further supported by the fact that the Gorosei hid the Fruit’s name by calling it the Paramecia-type Gum-Gum Fruit. Considering these two facts, it makes sense that the Awakened form of the Fruit would give its user the abilities of both Zoan-type and Paramecia-type Fruits.

While this does raise some issues, it’s a generally accepted theory amongst fans of the series despite them. This is also further supported by Kaido’s comments in One Piece Episode 1072, which seemingly establish this as fact despite a lack of explanation. Combined with the fact that future uses of Gear 5 in the manga series have shown a similar blend of capabilities, most fans generally accept this theory as satisfactory.

The second theory stems from the fact that the Awakened form of the Model: Nika fruit, allows its user to “fight as they please” with the most “ridiculous” power in the world, per Gorosei. Many fans have interpreted this to mean that the Gear 5 powerup is essentially untethered by any rules or restrictions, with the user’s imagination being their only limit.

This explains the use of both Paramecia-type Awakening abilities and Zoan-type Awakening benefits, as seen by Luffy since achieving Gear 5. It also solves the problem of it being impossible to have both by establishing Gear 5 as a form with abilities that can defy logic.

While the canonical series have corroborated neither of these explanations, they are the most accepted by the series’ community on the form’s abilities. Likewise, until fans get a proper answer from the series, they serve as the best explanation after the release of One Piece Episode 1072.

