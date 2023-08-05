One Piece Episode 1071: What are the Drums of Liberation Zunesha referenced? Explained

Arguably the most anticipated episode in the history of the anime television series is set to release this coming weekend in the form of One Piece episode 1071. Set to see a revitalized Monkey D. Luffy continue his fight with Kaido after the latter was declared the winner, fans cannot wait to see what the series has in store for them.

This is true following the final moments of the prior episode, which saw Luffy undergo an apparent transformation after being declared dead by both Kaido and Momonosuke. However, this has not been the case heading into One Piece episode 1071, with Luffy shown to be smiling at the end of the anime series’ latest release.

Fans also heard a drumbeat ring out as this happened, with Zunesha even calling the sound the “Drums of Liberation” and feeling joy in hearing them once again. Fans are now questioning what these “Drums of Liberation” are and whether or not they’re connected to Luffy’s apparent revival in One Piece episode 1071.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for upcoming episodes of the anime below.

One Piece episode 1071 set to introduce Luffy’s new form, responsible for beating the Drums of Liberation

As mentioned above, the final moments of the last episode saw Zunesha tell Momonosuke that they could hear the Drums of Liberation ringing out across Wano for the first time in 800 years. Fans are thus curious as to what Zunesha meant by this heading into One Piece episode 1071.

Thankfully, there is an explanation as to what the "Drums of Liberation" are and why Zunesha began hearing them at that moment. The "Drums of Liberation" are actually the sound of Luffy’s heart, which started beating once more as his transformation began in episode 1070’s closing minutes.

Luffy’s heart is making these massive thumping sounds heading into One Piece episode 1071 due to the nature of the transformation he is currently undergoing. Without going into too many spoiler details for upcoming episodes, the transformation is an Awakening of his Devil Fruit.

What makes Luffy Joy Boy and allows his heart to make such an intense sound is his specific Devil Fruit. Fans will soon find out the exact nature of his Devil Fruit in the upcoming episode, giving them an explanation as to why Luffy is the first Joy Boy to appear in 800 years. Similarly, this also explains why Zunesha hasn’t heard the "Drums of Liberation" in 800 years, in addition to other circumstances.

The other main reason Zunesha says that it’s been 800 years since they last heard the "Drums of Liberation" is because it’s been 800 years since they last saw their former comrade, Joy Boy. This is further supported by the fact that Luffy has been called Joy Boy by Zunesha ahead of One Piece episode 1071 since he has returned.

It’s also worth noting that Zunesha only calls Luffy Joy Boy after his transformation has already begun, evidenced by his convulsing body and the smoke that is seemingly rising from it. Likewise, the "Drums of Liberation" only started once Luffy’s transformation had begun, showing that the two incidents are linked to one another.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

