One Piece Gear 5 breaks the internet, again

One Piece is back, making waves on the internet shortly after the release of episode 1072. In this particular installment of the anime, Monkey D. Luffy engages in a fierce albeit comical battle with the captain of the Animal Kingdom Pirates. As the fight continues, Luffy showcases the full extent of his powers, leaving viewers in awe of his limitless capacity.

It seems that the Gorosei's earlier statement about the infinite potential of Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika holds true, given how Luffy's Devil Fruit abilities can only be limited by the user's imagination. Throughout his career as a pirate, Luffy has been known for his creative fights, and today, once again, he has lived up to the expectations.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the Gear 5 episodes to be animated ever since this new form first appeared in the manga. Now that it has finally happened, there is nothing else left for fans to do but celebrate. As a result, social media platforms, such as X (previously Twitter), have been flooded with posts from fans who are showering their love for episode 1072.

Fans keep gushing over One Piece episode 1072 on social media platforms

What happened in One Piece episode 1072?

Gear 5 Luffy (Image via Toei)

In One Piece episode 1072, fans witnessed Luffy and Kaido engage in a head-to-head confrontation, with the former appearing to maintain the upper hand throughout. Luffy's newfound abilities enabled him not only to become extra rubbery, but also affect his surroundings. He even managed to render Kaido’s body rubbery.

This new ability continued to bewilder Kaido, as he did not expect such extraordinary powers from an Awakened Paramythia Devil Fruit. Hence, he found himself questioning Luffy's true identity.

However, the Animal Kingdom Pirates’ captain was not the only one confused, as even Luffy's allies stood flabbergasted. Luffy's transformed appearance left Nami, Yamato, Momonosuke, and the rest equally astounded. After all, his clothes and hair had turned white, and his size was continually changing.

One specific flaw of Gear 5 was also revealed in the episode. It drains a significant amount of Luffy's energy to sustain the form. Hence, when he got the wind knocked out of him by Kaido, he immediately turned into an old man. However, he managed to recover by commanding his heart to beat faster.

How have the fans reacted to the latest One Piece episode?

Kaido (Image via Toei)

The reception of One Piece episode 1072 has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans have taken to various social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit, not only to convey their love and support for their beloved series but also to share clips and images from the most recent episode. The reason for this is because the episode was so much better than the previous one as it contained a lot more action and humor.

Episode 1071 was one of the most highly anticipated episodes in the history of the series, but it left fans wanting for more. This is because it primarily showcased Luffy's transformation and only offered a brief taste of the actual fight. The sight of Straw Hat in this novel form, actively engaging in combat was a wholly different experience.

Here are some of the most recent tweets from One Piece fans proving the high level of excitement surrounding the Gear 5 episodes:

The highly anticipated Gear 5 action is far from over, as fans will see more of Luffy's absurd action sequences as he overwhelms the tyrant Kaido in One Piece episode 1073.

