One Piece and Naruto fans clash over a seemingly inhumane comment made by Luffy

One Piece and Naruto fans have been in constant friction ever since the release of episode 1071, which introduced Luffy's Gear 5 awakening to the world. The release of Gear 5 sparked an all-out war between fandoms on Twitter, with rival fans taking shots at the success of Gear 5's debut.

Naruto fans have taken it a step further, citing a comment made by Luffy in One Piece chapter 1089 and criticizing him for his nonchalant attitude towards the lives of others. It has led to another conflict brewing between the two fandoms.

Naruto fans raise a storm over Luffy's comment to use York as a human shield in One Piece chapter 1089

Sam @K22Samay Naruto would never say something like this, he'd never use anyone as a tool pic.twitter.com/GFoPDn82Vq

Naruto fans have been taking constant shots at One Piece ever since the debut of Gear 5, claiming that Baryon mode is better than Gear 5, that Naruto vs Pain had more hype than Gear 5, and that Naruto is an overall better main character than Luffy.

To add to this long list of jabs, Naruto fans have now targeted a statement made by Luffy about using York as a human shield and slandered him for it.

A tweet by the Naruto fan account, @K22Samay, pointed out how Luffy wanted to use York as a human shield in One Piece chapter 1089, and he stated that Naruto would never use someone like that for his own benefit. The purpose of this tweet is to put down Luffy and make Naruto appear better than him.

Anant @LuffyDgoat07 pic.twitter.com/EiN4gua6bt @K22Samay Naruto fans when they realise Luffy aint some coward who uses talk no jutsu

However, Luffy fans have not let this snarky remark slide and have pointed out that Naruto literally gave a pass to mass murdering psychopaths like Orochimaru, who once invaded Konoha and experimented on children and is responsible for making Sasuke into a terrorist.

They have also pointed out that Naruto's penchant for forgiving individuals such as Obito only makes him a one-dimensional character whose sole redeeming trait is his Talk No Jutsu.

Luffy and Naruto are completely different individuals and have their own ways of handling issues, which gives their characters a sense of uniqueness and originality.

Fans also pointed out that Luffy is a notorious pirate, which makes his suggestion of using an enemy like York as a human shield make perfect sense. He is a pirate and thus can do whatever he wants to his enemies, as there is no honor among pirates.

In the past, Luffy has done a lot of unfair things and even punched Vivi once to put some sense into her. Thus, he is not above using backhanded and unfair means to get out of situations and use enemies to his advantage.

Lix 🇨🇩 @Lixogram You just showing us good writing with this MC. Thank you @K22Samay Luffy as a whole technique based on this idea by the wayYou just showing us good writing with this MC. Thank you pic.twitter.com/iyc95QGjTF

However, this has not stopped @K22Samay from slandering One Piece and Luffy, with him stating that Luffy talking about personal freedom and then using a person for his own benefit makes the situation ironic.

It is a strawman argument at best, as it is common knowledge that pirates abide by no rules of combat and can plot any strategy they deem fit. Luffy even has a whole technique called Rubber Rubber Scapegoat based on this concept, where he grabs someone and uses them as a human shield to avoid getting hurt by enemies.

NeoMT @Ne0MT



he is a looney toons character and they can be brutal @K22Samay because he isnt a micky mouse character that forgives people for everythinghe is a looney toons character and they can be brutal pic.twitter.com/ogdhmFLHcI

One Piece Defender ◍ @OnePieceDefend @K22Samay Naruto would kindly ask them to join him and be peacefull. Thats why Luffy is the goat.

Franc haruno 🎀💭 @Franc_uchiha @K22Samay your point?? he’s not naruto and doesn’t wanna be like naruto

Raquayza @Raquayza19 @K22Samay Yall forget LUFFY IS A PIRATE he said everything fair game.

The above replies to @K22Samay's tweet show what One Piece fans think about Naruto's ever-benevolent state, with many calling him hypocritical and lame. The fact that Luffy is a pirate and free to do what he wants is highlighted clearly by fans as they tear down this comparison between Naruto and Luffy.

The simple fact that Luffy and Naruto are two different characters and not carbon copies of one another has also been adequately highlighted by fans who view things more objectively. The "Naruto is better than Luffy" agenda was swiftly quashed by fans, with @K22Samay's tweet being lambasted by supporters of Luffy.

