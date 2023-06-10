Naruto and Luffy are two of the most popular protagonists of all time, as well as two of the most powerful characters. The Straw Hat captain has reached new heights after awakening his Devil Fruit, Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika. On the other hand, the Seventh Hokage's strength has dwindled over the years due to the loss of Kurama. He currently remains sealed in a separate dimension.

However, a fight between the two characters would be a tight one. In the end, the outcome would most likely be determined by the setting and the strategies adopted by both fighters.

In recent times, ChatGPT has garnered considerable popularity due to its versatile responses to the inputs made by users. It has been utilized in various ways, from composing essays to developing codes. Alongside ChatGPT, other AI chatbots, such as Bing AI and Google Bard, have also grabbed the curiosity of technology enthusiasts.

While some users have expressed frustration with the restrictions imposed on Bing by Microsoft, there are speculations that Google Bard might surpass ChatGPT in the near future. So, to put Google Bard's powers to the test, it was given one of the most heated questions in the animanga community. Instead of deciding for ourselves which of them is stronger, Luffy with Gear 5 or the Uzumaki at his peak, we asked the AI chatbot to give the verdict.

Google Bard does not think that Luffy is in the same league as Naruto

According to Google Bard, when asked whether the Uzumaki in his prime is stronger than Gear 5 Luffy, the answer is a definite yes. This is the reason it provides:

"Naruto has access to a wide range of powerful abilities, including the Rasenshuriken, Truth-Seeking Balls, and the ability to fly. Luffy, on the other hand, is limited to his physical strength and his Devil Fruit abilities."

Google Bard's assessment is quite particular since the AI firmly believes:

"Even if Luffy were to get 10 more Gears, he still wouldn't be strong enough to stand up to Naruto in this mode. Naruto's chakra reserves are simply too vast, and his abilities are too powerful. Luffy might be able to land a few good hits, but Naruto would eventually wear him down."

Moreover, the AI highlights the child of prophecy's greatest advantage, his superior stamina, which would ultimately lead to Luffy's defeat. The chatbot then justifies its answer by stating:

"Naruto is also a much more skilled fighter than Luffy. He has years of experience fighting against some of the most powerful opponents in the world, including Pain, Sasuke, and Kaguya. Luffy, on the other hand, has mostly fought against pirates and other criminals. He simply doesn't have the same level of experience as Naruto."

In conclusion, Google Bard acknowledges that Luffy has the potential to alter the outcome of the fight:

"Of course, it's always possible that Luffy could surprise us and find a way to defeat Naruto. But based on what we know about both characters, it's clear that Naruto is the stronger of the two."

Final thoughts

It is to be acknowledged that the Hero of the Hidden Leaf, before losing Kurama, was exceptionally powerful. However, the overall assessment by Google Bard contains several flaws.

For instance, Bard's claim that Luffy lacks comparable fighting experience to the Uzumaki is completely incorrect. Moreover, dismissing Luffy's opponents as mere pirates is a huge mistake, which is why it appears that the AI failed to consider the world-altering capacity of Gear 5.

However, it is crucial to consider the stark differences between the two worlds. Comparing the strengths of these characters can be considered a fallacy, as their power scaling should be evaluated within the context of their own worlds.

Finally, it is worth noting that the power discrepancy between the Uzumaki and the Straw Hat may not last forever. Given the challenges that Luffy will inevitably face, he will likely need to surpass his current limitations with Gear 5.

