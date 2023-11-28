One Piece chapter 1100 spoilers: Kuma visits Luffy's hometown after saying goodbye to Bonney

One Piece chapter 1100’s alleged spoilers were released on Monday, November 27, 2023, bringing with them an exciting initial look at what the issue has to offer. While some of these details are lacking significant context, it’s expected that these first leaks will be elaborated on as the week progresses and as is typical of the series’ spoiler process.

However, even with this relatively lacking information fans have as of now, One Piece chapter 1100 promises to be an exciting and engaging installment. Kuma’s flashback continues as expected, but features some unexpected developments (especially in the issue’s final scenes, according to the latest spoilers).

One Piece chapter 1100 also reveals why Kuma was forced to agree to the unfortunate circumstances that eventually became his final quality of life, for lack of a better term. While it seems fans aren’t headed back to contemporary Egghead Island as soon as they expected, these spoilers suggest the return is being delayed for good reason.

One Piece chapter 1100 sees Saint Saturn force Kuma to pay for Bonney’s life

One Piece chapter 1100’s alleged spoilers begin with a focus on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, who learned of Bartholomew Kuma and Dr. Vegapunk’s plans in the prior issue. Instead of the original deal, Saturn forces Kuma to become a Shichibukai and a mindless cyborg and promises to arrest him and Bonney if he doesn’t comply.

Kuma agrees, but negotiates Bonney’s safety in return. Both then have their respective surgical procedures on Egghead Island under Admiral Kizaru’s guard. The spoilers claim that the procedures “takes time” without specifying exactly how long. In any case, their surgeries are eventually both successes, with Bonney heading back to the Sorbet Kingdom, and Kuma becoming a Shichibukai.

One Piece chapter 1100 spoilers then claim that the members of the “old” Shichibukai are seen reacting to Kuma. It’s unclear if this is because they see him in person, or if they read about him in the newspaper. In any case, this would presumably include the original six other Shichibukai - Sir Crocodile, Hawkeye “Dracule” Mihawk, Jinbe, Donquixote Doflamingo, Gecko Moria, and Boa Hancock.

The spoilers then jump to the end of the chapter, which sees Kuma sending a letter to Bonney. In the letter, he apparently thanks her, but the spoilers don’t specify any further context. However, the title of the chapter (which has gone unnamed in the spoilers released thus far) is said to be “connected” to this letter in some unspecified way.

The One Piece chapter 1100 spoilers then claim that, in the final panels of the issue, Kuma arrives at Foosha Village, protagonist Monkey D. Luffy’s hometown.

While it’s unclear at the time of this article’s writing when exactly in the series’ timeline Kuma is in Foosha Village, it can be safely presumed that it would have been before Luffy left at the start of the series. The spoilers also specify that there is no break for the series next week.

