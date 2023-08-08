How Luffy's Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika changed the power system in One Piece forever, explained

In the world of manga and anime, there exists a highly popular and enduring series called One Piece. This renowned franchise captivates fans with its diverse array of characters, each possessing extraordinary abilities. Among them is Luffy, the fearless captain of the Straw Hat Pirates.
Powered by the Gomu Gomu no Mi, Luffy can stretch his body like rubber. However, the latest episode in the anime has unveiled a remarkable twist to this power: Luffy's Devil Fruit is none other than a Mythical Zoan type known as Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika.
This Devil Fruit grants the user the power to transform into the Sun God, Nika, also known as the Warrior of Liberation. This revelation has a significant impact on the power system.
Luffy's awakening bestows him with tremendous strength and versatility, positioning him as one of the top-tier pirates. As a result, he emerges as a formidable contender for the coveted title of Pirate King within the ongoing narrative.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.
One Piece: Luffy's Awakening of his Devil Fruit powers shifts the power balance of the world
Luffy's battle with Kaido at Onigashima showcased his remarkable growth as his Devil Fruit awakening emerged. This newfound mastery ignited a surge in power and control, surpassing the limits of his previous abilities. It propelled him to the coveted level of the Yonko — the four most formidable pirates in the world. By defeating Kaido, he demonstrated his equal standing with these legendary figures and reshaped the balance of power among them.
Additionally, Luffy's awakening has bolstered his influence and forged strong alliances. The people of Wano, liberated from Kaido's oppression, now wholeheartedly support and rally behind him.
One Piece: Luffy's Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika
In the world of One Piece, Monkey D. Luffy possesses a mythical Zoan Devil Fruit called the Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika. This extraordinary fruit grants him the powers of Sun God Nika, also known as the Warrior of Liberation. Initially mistaken for the Gomu Gomu no Mi, it is later revealed that Luffy's true Devil Fruit is the Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika.
Even though it's not as powerful as Whitebeard's Gura Gura no Mi, the fruit still possesses remarkable abilities. The Gorosei themselves consider it to be the most ridiculous power in existence, god-like and potentially older than even Joy Boy.
Its true origin and connection to historical figures like Joy Boy remain shrouded in mystery and are eagerly anticipated for future revelations in the ongoing One Piece story.
One Piece: All you need to know about Luffy's Gear 5
In episode 1071 of the One Piece anime, Luffy achieves Gear 5. This newfound power is known as the awakening of the Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika. It represents Luffy's ultimate strength and potential as he continues his journey towards becoming the King of the Pirates.
The episode highlights Luffy's newfound and formidable transformation, evoking surprise from both allies and enemies. In this awe-inspiring form, he emerges as a figure completely clad in white, donning a menacing smile upon his face.
This extraordinary surge of power arises following an arduous battle against Kaido, renowned as the world's "Strongest Creature" and ruler of the Land of Wano. Believed to be Luffy's peak, Gear Five embodies his remarkable growth and unwavering determination towards achieving his ultimate objective.
In conclusion, Luffy's Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika has forever altered the power system in One Piece.
This extraordinary Devil Fruit grants Luffy the ability to rival even the most formidable pirates across the globe. Notably, his Gear 5 transformation has captivated fans worldwide. Moreover, the Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika possesses an awe-inspiring capacity to spread joy and liberation among all individuals oppressed.
As this series continues its course, it intrigues us to witness the ongoing evolution of Luffy's powers and their profound impact on One Piece's power structure.
