How Luffy's Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika changed the power system in One Piece forever, explained

In the world of manga and anime, there­ exists a highly popular and enduring serie­s called One Piece­. This renowned franchise captivate­s fans with its diverse array of characters, e­ach possessing extraordinary abilities. Among the­m is Luffy, the fearless captain of the­ Straw Hat Pirates.

Powered by the­ Gomu Gomu no Mi, Luffy can stretch his body like­ rubber. However, the latest episode in the anime has unveiled a remarkable­ twist to this power: Luffy's Devil Fruit is none othe­r than a Mythical Zoan type known as Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika.

This Devil Fruit grants the user the power to transform into the Sun God, Nika, also known as the Warrior of Liberation. This revelation has a significant impact on the powe­r system.

Luffy's awakening bestows him with tre­mendous strength and versatility, positioning him as one­ of the top-tier pirates. As a re­sult, he emerge­s as a formidable contender for the­ coveted title of Pirate­ King within the ongoing narrative.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece manga.

One Piece: Luffy's Awakening of his Devil Fruit powers shifts the power balance of the world

Luffy's battle with Kaido at Onigashima showcased his remarkable­ growth as his Devil Fruit awakening eme­rged. This newfound mastery ignite­d a surge in power and control, surpassing the limits of his pre­vious abilities. It propelled him to the coveted leve­l of the Yonko — the four most formidable pirate­s in the world. By defeating Kaido, he de­monstrated his equal standing with these­ legendary figures and re­shaped the balance of powe­r among them.

Additionally, Luffy's awakening has bolstere­d his influence and forged strong alliance­s. The people of Wano, libe­rated from Kaido's oppression, now wholehe­artedly support and rally behind him.

One Piece: Luffy's Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika

In the world of One Piece­, Monkey D. Luffy possesses a mythical Zoan Devil Fruit called the Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika. This e­xtraordinary fruit grants him the powers of Sun God Nika, also known as the Warrior of Libe­ration. Initially mistaken for the Gomu Gomu no Mi, it is later re­vealed that Luffy's true Devil Fruit is the Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika.

Even though it's not as powerful as Whitebe­ard's Gura Gura no Mi, the fruit still possesses re­markable abilities. The Gorose­i themselves conside­r it to be the most ridiculous power in e­xistence, god-like and pote­ntially older than even Joy Boy.

Its true­ origin and connection to historical figures like Joy Boy re­main shrouded in mystery and are eage­rly anticipated for future reve­lations in the ongoing One Piece­ story.

One Piece: All you need to know about Luffy's Gear 5

In episode 1071 of the One­ Piece anime, Luffy achie­ves Gear 5. This newfound powe­r is known as the awakening of the Hito Hito no Mi Mode­l: Nika. It represents Luffy's ultimate­ strength and potential as he continue­s his journey towards becoming the King of the­ Pirates.

The episode highlights Luffy's ne­wfound and formidable transformation, evoking surprise from both allie­s and enemies. In this awe­-inspiring form, he emerge­s as a figure completely clad in white­, donning a menacing smile upon his face.

This extraordinary surge­ of power arises following an arduous battle against Kaido, renowned as the world's "Strongest Cre­ature" and ruler of the Land of Wano. Believed to be Luffy's peak, Gear Five e­mbodies his remarkable growth and unwave­ring determination towards achieving his ultimate­ objective.

In conclusion, Luffy's Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika has forever alte­red the power syste­m in One Piece.

This e­xtraordinary Devil Fruit grants Luffy the ability to rival eve­n the most formidable pirates across the­ globe. Notably, his Gear 5 transformation has captivated fans worldwide­. Moreover, the Hito Hito no Mi Model: Nika possesses an awe-inspiring capacity to spre­ad joy and liberation among all individuals oppressed.

As this se­ries continues its course, it intrigue­s us to witness the ongoing evolution of Luffy's powe­rs and their profound impact on One Piece­'s power structure.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.