One Piece: TikToker Khaby Lame pays tribute to Gear 5 Luffy in ways nobody imagined

The Wano arc of the One Piece anime has reached its climax, and fans are eagerly waiting to witness Monkey D. Luffy's long-awaited transformation in the upcoming episode 1071. This episode, titled Luffy's Peak - Attained! Gear Five, is set to be released on Sunday, August 6, in Japan.

But the series' popularity extends beyond Japan, as the anime has become a global phenomenon in recent years. It is safe to say that the entire world is excited to see what happens next, and this includes the popular TikToker, Khaby Lame.

The content creator rose to popularity during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, when he, after getting laid off, started creating silent videos criticising numerous life hack videos that instead of making things simpler, ended up making them even more complicated. His shrug and hand gesture went viral and still to this day remain amusing. As a tribute to the upcoming Gear 5 transformation, Khaby Lame has changed his TikTok profile picture to an image of Luffy in Gear 5 form.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece anime series.

More about Khaby Lame's tribute to the One Piece anime

Khabane Lame, also known as Khaby Lame, is a Senegalese-born Italian social media personality famous for his TikTok videos. Currently, he is the most followed TikToker worldwide, boasting over 161.9 million fans. Apart from TikTok, he maintains a strong presence on Instagram, where he has more than 80 million followers, and on YouTube, with over 8 million subscribers.

Khaby Lame's love for anime, especially One Piece and Naruto, is no secret. He often showcases his love by sporting anime-themed merchandise and has an impressive collection of figurines.

His love for anime is further confirmed by the fact that he updated his TikTok profile photo in anticipation of One Piece episode 1071. It now features Luffy in Gear 5 form. He also updated his Instagram profile photo, but his Twitter and YouTube display pictures remain unchanged.

Khaby Lame's recent profile pictures (Images via TikTok and Instagram)

In comparison to series such as Dragon Ball and Naruto, One Piece has long been underappreciated by Western audiences. There could be various reasons for this, including the length of the series and the goofy appearance of the protagonist. Many would agree, however, that the Straw Hat Pirates' journey has been nothing short of epic.

In this context, Khaby Lame's gesture of updating his profile picture with an image of Luffy in Gear 5 form goes beyond being a simple tribute to the series. With his immense following on social media, this move can spark curiosity and significantly increase interest in the series among his millions of his followers.

What to expect from One Piece episode 1071?

The sneak peek and preview for One Piece episode 1071 offered fans a glimpse of what is to come. Luffy's Gear 5 form was revealed where his hair had turned white and smoke rose from his body. Despite the fact that he died in the previous episode, Luffy was shown overpowering the Emperor of the Sea with a huge grin on his face.

The animation team had been very excited to work on this episode, and as per reports, they went to great lengths to make it worth the hype and anticipation.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.