"Bro speaks?": Twitter confused as Khaby Lame announces intention to star in movies

Senegalese-Italian social media personality Khaby Lame shot to fame during the Covid lockdown with his witty short videos. Almost everyone on the internet has now seen the social media star's sarcastic take on things. As of now, Khaby Lame has 161.3 million followers on TikTok, making him the biggest star of the platform.

Khaby shot to popularity with his short silent videos. But the ambition of the social media influencer is much bigger than simply being one of the most recognized faces in the world. He intends to make movies and convey much more through his acting. Speaking to Deadline in a recent interview, Khaby revealed:

"I want to make films. This is my main objective. I’ve wanted to make movies since I was a child...To convey emotions through my acting and getting people to believe in something."

As interesting as this sounds, it became a source of fun for Twitter users across the world. Most fans pretended to be confused about Khaby Lame, asking if the social media star could actually speak, since he never does that in his videos.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Khaby's ambition as an actor (Image via Twitter)

Twitter hits back with both sarcasm and love as Khaby Lame announces plans to become an actor

Khaby Lame has always been one of the more popular figures around the world, with almost no haters. His TikTok style is loved by millions. So, when he declared his plans to pursue acting in the future, fans were more than supportive.

However, because of his silent style, many also came forward to crack jokes about silent films and drew references to Charlie Chaplin.

Discussing Film's post about Khaby's ambition as an actor (Image via Twitter)

Discussing Film's post about Khaby's ambition as an actor (Image via Twitter)

Discussing Film's post about Khaby's ambition as an actor (Image via Twitter)

Discussing Film's post about Khaby's ambition as an actor (Image via Twitter)

Discussing Film's post about Khaby's ambition as an actor (Image via Twitter)

Discussing Film's post about Khaby's ambition as an actor (Image via Twitter)

Discussing Film's post about Khaby's ambition as an actor (Image via Twitter)

Khaby Lame has already worked on his autobiographical short, I Am Khabane, which premiered at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily.

While it is not wrong to assume that it may be a while before he lands a major movie role, it would definitely be interesting to witness what kind of a role he plays once he is cast in a project.

Lame's full name is Khabane Lame, and he took to making short reaction videos after he was laid off from his factory job during the pandemic. These videos soon earned him massive fame, and he currently boasts a net worth of $15 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Poll : 0 votes