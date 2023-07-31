Countdown to Luffy's Gear 5 debut in One Piece 1071

The long-anticipated debut of Luffy's Gear 5 awakening is right around the corner, with One Piece 1071 all set to be released on Sunday, August 6, at 9:30 am JST. The episode will go down in history as one of the most iconic moments in the One Piece series and all of anime.

The previous episode saw Kaido defeating Luffy with a devastating blow and then breaking the news of Luffy's death to the rebel alliance. This prompts Law and Kid to make their last stand as Momonosuke tries to run away. While he is arguing with Yamato over whether to run or fight, he hears Zunesha.

Zunesha tells Momonosuke that he hears the Drums of Liberation for the first time in 800 years which means that Joy Boy has finally arrived. The episode ends with Luffy's heart starting to beat once again as smoke comes out of his body, with his hair turning white as his Gear 5 transformation begins.

One Piece 1071 will see Luffy awaken his Gear 5 mode and take on Kaido in an epic showdown

One Piece 1071 preview has got fans hyped for the release of the episode as it will debut Luffy's Gear 5 awakening. The hype around the episode is astronomical and its promotion has already started in Japan. The world is waiting in awe to see for the first time Luffy become the Warrior of Liberation.

One Piece 1071 will premiere on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at 9:30 am JST. It will be available to stream on the global streaming platform, Crunchyroll.

Given below are the release date and time for One Piece 1071, for different time zones around the world:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm, Saturday, August 5

Central Time: 9 pm, Saturday, August 5

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, August 5

Central European Time: 3 am, Sunday, August 6

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 am, Sunday, August 6

Japanese Standard Time: 9:30 am, Sunday, August 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 am, Sunday, August 6

What to expect from One Piece 1071?

According to the preview, One Piece 1071 will see Luffy come back from the dead and unlock his Gear 5 transformation. The awakening of his Devil Fruit will provide him with the power of the Sun God Nika, allowing him to fight with freedom. Luffy will be seen going up against Kaido for a rematch in the upcoming episode.

The preview also shows Luffy smashing Kaido into the ground using his newfound strength. Thus, in the upcoming episode, we will see Gear 5 Luffy absolutely overwhelming Kaido with his new whimsical fighting style. The episode will also likely see Hiyori confront Orochi about the wand that set him on fire.

Recap of One Piece 1070

One Piece 1070 saw Luffy being defeated by Kaido and falling unconscious to the ground, being presumed dead. However, Kaido was not satisfied with his win as it came from the interference of CP0 agent Guernica, for which he decided to kill the agent as punishment. Kaido then gave the news of Luffy's death to the rebels and demanded the surrender of Momonosuke.

Nami refuses to believe Kaido's words and claims Luffy's still alive. Meanwhile, Kid and Law, even with their grave injuries, get back up and prepare to make their final stand against Kaido and his men. Momonosuke tries to run away, but he's stopped by Yamato, who still believes they should keep fighting.

Zunesha then tells Momonosuke that he hears the Drums of Liberation for the first time in 800 years which means that Joy Boy has finally arrived.

The episode ends with Luffy's heart beating once more, as steam comes out of his body and his hair turns white. He returns to life with a smile on his face as his Gear 5 transformation begins.

