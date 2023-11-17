"Malevolent Kitchen": Crunchyroll makes a joke out of Sukuna's Domain Expansion in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 is out, and fans were incredibly hyped for this episode as the focus continues to remain on Ryomen Sukuna. Being the primary antagonist of this series, he has a commanding presence on screen, and characters within the show are genuinely terrified of him.

He is hailed as the strongest sorcerer of all time and is back to his wicked ways, wreaking havoc everywhere he goes. His Domain Expansion was once again the center of attention in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17. But, his Domain Expansion garnered attention for odd reasons.

Crunchyroll is responsible for providing the English subtitles of all the episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. However, there seemed to have been a translation error resulting in the incorrect naming of Sukuna’s Domain Expansion, “Malevolent Shrine” as "Malevolent Kitchen". This sparked a variety of hilarious memes and jokes surrounding the error that are currently making their rounds on the internet.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17: Crunchyroll’s translation error gives rise to hilarious Sukuna memes

Expand Tweet

Sukuna’s Domain expansion is called “Malevolent Shrine”, which essentially allows him to unleash a barrage of slashes that can kill anyone in one shot. However, Crunchyroll's English subtitles mistakenly referred to his Domain Expansion as "Malevolent Kitchen." This peculiar name completely diminished the menacing presence that Sukuna had.

In Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17, Sukuna was fighting Megumi Fushiguro's strongest Shikigami, the Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga. Sukuna struggled a little more against this Shikigami. As a result, he was forced to use his Domain Expansion, following which the anticipation was through the roof.

Crunchyroll's subtitle error seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 (Image via MAPPA)

Fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to point out the error that Crunchyroll made in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17. They found this incredibly hilarious, and considering the fanbase's humor, a ton of memes and fan art surfaced that made fun of this situation.

Many fans shared screenshots of the moment across social media following the stream that took place on Crunchyroll. They made sure to immortalize this moment, which gave the community of fans another reason to be excited about aside from the top-tier animation that MAPPA has constantly delivered for so long.

Fans react to the subtitle error that Crunchyroll made for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17 (Screengrab via X)

Given that the Domain Expansion was wrongly named "Malevolent Kitchen", netizens created fan art and edited Sukuna's facial marks onto Gordon Ramsay, a renowned celebrity chef popular for his cooking and on-camera antics. The entire internet community certainly created an impressive set of manipulated images that ridiculed a rather simple mistake on Crunchyroll's end.

Subtitle error leads to a hilarious crossover involving Gordon Ramsay (Screengrab via X)

Final thoughts

We are certain that Crunchyroll has been notified of the error that took place in the latest episode. It became one of those instances where the entire anime and manga community had a good laugh at this silly error. Fans came together and contributed in a positive manner with memes and jokes. Although such errors should not occur again, it's reassuring that fans would make the best of it while enjoying the hard work that all animators have put in.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.