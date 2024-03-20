Sukuna vs. Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Bluray recuts proves MAPPA needs to treat animators better

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Bluray has recently come out and has done fairly well in sales in Japan, but perhaps the biggest difference when compared to the version most people have seen is the Sukuna vs. Mahoraga clash. It was reported back when episode 17 came out in November 2023, the animators of MAPPA studio didn't have the time to finish several sequences of the battle.

This is why several instances and scenes of Sukuna vs. Mahoraga in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Bluray have been updated and improved to further increase the quality of the final product.

It also serves as a reminder of the conditions Japanese animators have to work with and how a little bit of time and consideration can lead to a higher standard of quality and elevate an anime even further.

Explaining how the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Bluray improved the Sukuna vs. Mahoraga fight and why animators need to be treated better

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Bluray recently came out and showed a lot of significant improvements in the Sukuna vs. Mahoraga battle. That fight was a point of contention back when episode 17 of the second season came out in November of 2023, with several reports and leaks of how the animators at studio MAPPA didn't have the time to finish said episode.

While the changes have been very prominent and well-received in the fandom, they also serve as a reminder of the poor conditions a lot of animators in the anime industry have to go through to get the job done. That is something that has been mentioned time and time again throughout the years, not only in MAPPA but also in most Japanese studios.

Japanese work culture celebrates and promotes extreme dedication, but moments like the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Bluray show that animators can deliver a lot of quality work when given enough time and rest so they can work at the best of their abilities. Therefore, this is a situation that needs to be supported and animators should be given better conditions.

The importance of taking care of animators

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Bluray, as mentioned earlier, improved the much controversial Sukuna vs. Mahoraga battle, but it also serves as a way to discuss the nature of the animation industry as a whole in Japan. While the second season of this anime was an outstanding success, a lot of professionals in studio MAPPA had a lot of criticism regarding the work conditions they had to go through.

It was common knowledge that the Sukuna vs. Mahoraga animation team didn't have the time to get the episode done, which is a very good example of how even the most prominent studios are facing trouble with workload, leading to overworked employees.

Final thoughts

The Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 Bluray has shown the full quality of the Sukuna vs. Mahoraga battle, while also highlighting the conditions the animators have gone through. This should serve as a reason to give animators better conditions to do their job at their best.

