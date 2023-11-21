Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: Sukuna vs Mahoraga proves how strong Gojo truly was

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has proved to be a drastic turning point for the series. In the recently released episode 17 of the season, fans witnessed a spectacular fight between Ryomen Sukuna and Mahoraga, which left the entire city of Shibuya in shambles.

The fight displayed the true strengths of both Sukuna and Mahoraga, as the latter's abilities left a lasting impression on the King of Curses. However, after the fight, fans of the series took to social media to praise Satoru Gojo's strength and ability to keep up with both Mahoraga and Sukuna during their fateful clash in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 and the manga. Reader's discretion is advised.

The fight between Sukuna and Mahoraga in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 proved Gojo's strength

In the ongoing Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, viewers witnessed the sheer destruction and carnage that Sukuna's battles with Jogo and Mahoraga caused to the entire city of Shibuya. In the most recent episode of the season, Sukuna battled the strongest Shikigami of Megumi's Ten Shadows technique, the Divine General Mahoraga.

The fight that followed left the entire city in ruins, leading to the deaths of several thousands of people throughout Shibuya. Mahoraga's ability to adapt to all phenomena allowed him to go head-to-head with the King of Curses. Its ability made it near-impossible to beat, as it quickly adapted to Sukuna's Dismantle attack. In addition, Mahoraga proved extremely capable in close-range combat, as one of its attacks sent Sukuna smashing through several buildings.

The climax of their heated battle saw Sukuna using his Domain and a flame arrow to disintegrate the Shikigami completely. Mahoraga's strength and abilities displayed throughout the fight certainly left an impression on the King of Curses, who later used the Shikigami in his fight against Satoru Gojo in the manga.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the battle between the strongest sorcerers ended tragically for Gojo, who met his untimely demise at the hands of Sukuna. At the time of the fight, Sukuna possessed Megumi's body and summoned Mahoraga to aid him in his battle against Gojo. It should be noted that a Shikigami's strength mostly relies on its user. Therefore, the Mahoraga that Sukuna summoned was certainly a lot stronger than the one viewers saw during the Shibuya arc.

Despite being at an overwhelming disadvantage, Gojo held his own against his opponents and managed to fend them off himself. During the fight, Sukuna also summoned the Chimera Beast Agito, making it a 3-on-1 against Gojo. It was a rather strategic move on Sukuna's part, as it gave Mahoraga more time to adapt to Gojo's Infinity and slash off his arm.

Towards the end of the fight, however, Gojo managed to finish off Agito and land a Hollow Purple attack on Sukuna and Mahoraga, which heavily injured the King of Curses and took The Divine General out of the fight. Following this, Gojo was announced to be the victor of the legendary battle.

In the following chapter, however, Gojo met his end rather abruptly. It was revealed that his death took place off-screen and that Sukuna had landed a devastating Dismantle attack that sliced his opponent in half. Apparently, Sukuna learned how to bypass Gojo's Infinity from Mahoraga and sliced the space surrounding Gojo in half, thereby rendering his defense meaningless.

Despite his devastating defeat, fans applaud Gojo's strength and incredible showing during the battle with Sukuna. After the Sukuna vs Mahoraga fight was animated in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans understood what The Divine General was truly capable of.

Considering that the Mahoraga that went up against Gojo was much stronger due to Sukuna's cursed energy, fans realized how much of a disadvantage Gojo was at during his fight with Sukuna. It also went to prove why Gojo was hailed as the strongest sorcerer in the series, as he not only managed to fight off Sukuna, Mahoraga, and Agito all at the same time, but he almost won the fight with his Hollow Purple attack.

Final thoughts

Despite his tragic death, Satoru Gojo is admired by the majority of the fanbase for his efforts against the King of Curses. Fans usually tend to have a better grasp of a character's powers when they are animated, which proved to be the case for Mahoraga.

After the Sukuna vs. Mahoraga fight in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans have not only started to admire The Divine General but also applaud Gojo for taking on Sukuna, Agito, and Mahoraga at the same time and almost emerging as the victor.

