Jujutsu Kaisen: Why did Sukuna use a Fire Arrow? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has recently dropped another major episode in its second season by showing Ryomen Sukuna's iconic battle with Jogo. While fans found the animation and choreography to be phenomenal, commending the work that Studio MAPPA has done with the series, the memorable moment of Sukuna's Fire Arrow lingers in the minds of the fandom.

Considering how Cursed Techniques work in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen, many people are asking how Sukuna can use fire. It's never been fully explained what Sukuna's Cursed Techniques are or the full range of his abilities, so the speculation surrounding the character and his powers is only natural.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen.

Explaining the nature of Sukuna's Fire Arrow in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jogo attacking Sukuna (Image via MAPPA).

The recent Jujutsu Kaisen episode created a lot of hype since it featured a memorable battle between Jogo and Ryomen Sukuna. Manga readers already knew that this was a big moment, and Studio MAPPA didn't disappoint, delivering a memorable combat between these two characters, with Sukuna's now-iconic Fire Arrow being a huge highlight.

In that regard, a lot of fans want to understand the mechanics and logic of the Fire Arrow, since it doesn't connect with a lot of the series' battle system. However, it's worth pointing out that Sukuna himself is an anomaly when it comes to jujutsu sorcery, and this is shown with his fire-manipulation abilities.

The series has never fully explained the Fire Arrow, but it could very well be that Sukuna has the ability to adapt and learn other people's techniques through his understanding of jujutsu. While some techniques are inherent to a clan, perhaps Sukuna can understand the mechanics of fire manipulation and does his own interpretation of Jogo's attacks with his Cursed Energy, thus resulting in the Fire Arrow.

Sukuna's repertoire of abilities

Sukuna in season 2 (Image via MAPPA).

Even in the manga, there hasn't been any explanation about the full range of Sukuna's abilities, and his Cursed Technique hasn't been revealed yet. This is very important, because there hasn't been an explanation of how far his abilities can go and how many abilities he has.

Therefore, the Fire Arrow feels like a direct result of certain virtues or an ability that Sukuna has, which hasn't been fully explained in the story as of yet. It has been explained time and time again that he has tremendous amounts of Cursed Energy, although there hasn't been any evidence of what his Cursed Technique is or why he can do the things he does.

While characters like Yuta Okkotsu and Satoru Gojo are explained to have tremendous innate power since birth, Ryomen Sukuna's background doesn't offer this explanation as of yet. So, the full extent of his abilities and his origins have yet to be shown, which is something that could play a huge role in his character, moving forward in the series.

Author Gege Akutami has managed to surround Sukuna in an aura of mystery, so it remains to be seen if he is going to elaborate on the character's origins or keep it in the shadows.

Expand Tweet

All in all, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime had another phenomenal moment with Sukuna's fight with Jogo. Further, the Fire Arrow scene was the icing on the cake. It is a testament to Sukuna's virtuosity as a jujutsu sorcerer and proves why he is regarded as the King of Curses in the series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.