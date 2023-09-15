Yuta Okkotsu is almost certain to appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (and episode 8 proves it)

Yuta Okkotsu made his first appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Given that the anime movie was a prequel to the series' first season, fans have often been confused about why he was absent. While it was explained that the character was studying overseas, it did not make sense to the fans that he hadn't returned yet. Fortunately for fans, there is a good chance that the character might return in the second season.

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8, fans witnessed Satoru Gojo's first battle in Shibuya against Jogo, Hanami, and Choso. Additionally, the episode showcased Yuji Itadori's first win at Shibuya against the Grasshopper Curse. Considering the number of events that took place in the episode, fans were forced to wonder about the adaptation's pacing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

When will Yuta Okkotsu appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu will most likely appear in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 23. The ongoing Shibuya Incident arc takes place between chapters 79 and 136 of the manga. As for Yuta Okkotsu, he appears in chapter 137 of the manga, i.e., the start of Itadori's Extermination arc.

With that in mind, a single anime episode is normally known to adapt about three chapters of the manga. However, in contrast to the norms, the anime has seemingly adapted over four chapters in a single episode.

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The story for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8 ranged from chapters 83 to 88 of the manga. The story begins with the second half of chapter 83. Following that, chapter 84 is adapted entirely while only the conclusion of chapter 85 made the cut. After that chapters 86 and 87 were adapted completely, however, only a small portion of chapter 88 made the cut.

With this, one can say that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 8 had at least adapted four chapters worth of manga content. If the anime were to continue adapting the manga at such a fast pace, fans can expect the anime's second season to feature the entire Shibuya Incident arc, i.e. till chapter 136 of the manga.

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in the JJK manga (Image via Shueisha)

Ever after that, it is expected that the anime will have some more runtime due to the anime's entire length being 23 episodes. Therefore, fans can expect MAPPA to include manga content from chapter 137 of the manga. With that, the anime can likely set up the next arc, i.e., Itadori's Extermination arc.

Following the disastrous events that took place during the Shibuya Incident, the Jujutsu world is set to go through a drastic change. With Gojo imprisoned in the Prison Realm, Yuji's suspended death sentence will be put back into effect. Therefore, Yuta Okkotsu is set to be tasked with executing Ryomen Sukuna's vessel - Yuji Itadori. This scene may most likely be seen in the anime's season finale. With that, fans can hope to see Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.