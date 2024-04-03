Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256: Major spoilers to expect

There are understandably mixed feelings from fans of creator, author, and illustrator Gege Akutami’s original manga series heading into its next release, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256. While some are ecstatic about Yuji and co’s odds, given that some of their strongest fighters are now on the battlefield, others are weary due to Sukuna’s second Black Flash landing. Likewise, the narrator teasing that he regained something significant from landing it has fans on edge.

This split in the fandom and the uncertainty of the series’ immediate future has led to fans desperately searching for verifiable Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 spoilers. However, these aren’t available as of this article’s writing and are at risk of not being made available at all due to recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan.

Thankfully, there are at least a few key aspects and events within Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256, which fans can count on being present in the official release. The most pressing of these is what Sukuna regained from his second Black Flash, if anything, and how it could completely flip the script on the battle’s current state.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 set to reveal Sukuna regained something totally useless to him

Major spoilers to expect

Expand Tweet

Sukuna’s second Black Flash and what it caused him to regain, if anything, is the most pressing issue heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256’s release. While it hasn’t been confirmed that he regained something, the narrator strongly suggested this was the case. However, fans shouldn’t be too worried since the most likely answer is also one that is useless to him in his current state.

In other words, it is most likely that Sukuna will regain the use of his Domain Expansion rather than regain his use of the Reverse Cursed Technique. A key reason why this is so likely stems from how unlikely it is that Sukuna will regain what Satoru Gojo did upon the latter landing his second Black Flash in a row. There’s also the fact that Sukuna regaining his Reverse Cursed Technique would bring the fight to an immediate end.

Thus, it is more likely that Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 will see him regain his Domain Expansion, which is useless in practicality since he’s unable to make the Enmaten hand sign to activate it. Likewise, without the Reverse Cursed Technique, he can’t heal his left hands to make the sign needed for his Domain Expansion.

Expand Tweet

This should allow Yuji Itadori, Maki Zen’in, Miguel Oduol, and Choso to continue pounding on Sukuna, creating an opening for Ui Ui to grab Larue and have Shoko Ieiri heal him. The Jujutsu Tech fighters should also realize that Sukuna hasn’t regained anything from his Black Flash, letting them assault him essentially without worry.

As a result, fans can expect most of the chapter from this point on to focus on the fight, seeing the group of four working in perfect sync to wear down Sukuna. This will likely culminate in Sukuna admitting he’s in trouble, prompting an internal dialogue from the King of Curses teasing his next trump card move.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 should then end with Sukuna saying something aloud to Yuji and co, which will essentially claim that the fight is still well within his control. The final panel of the issue should see the narrator, Yuji, Choso, or Miguel, claim that an overwhelming amount of Cursed Energy is resonating from Sukuna in preparation for whatever he’s planning.

Related links

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 256 official release date and time

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 255 highlights

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji Itadori may have cursed his teammates' chances against Sukuna (& for a compelling reason)