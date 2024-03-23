Jujutsu Kaisen: Miguel's return in chapter 254 signals Gege taking the easy way out (& fans should be worried)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 is set to release on March 25, 2024, but the spoilers for the chapter have already been released. The spoilers revealed the bittersweet climax of the final battle as Kusakabe also fell against the King of Curses.

But all is not lost because an old face made an appearance, saving Ui Ui, who rushed to protect the injured Kusakabe. Ironically, Miguel is one of the few sorcerers that Sukuna has no idea about, which could mean that he could have a chance against the King of Curses.

Or most probably not because Gege Akutami might just be throwing the remaining cast members of the series in the final battle, making fans anticipate the sorcerer who could take down Sukuna. Miguel could be the last person fans need right now as his cursed tool could free Fushigoro from Sukuna's control, stealing the spotlight from the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 and has the author's opinion.

Why fans need to be worried about Miguel's return in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254

Miguel (left) and Yuta (right) (Image via MAPPA)

According to the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254, the chapter started with Kusakabe giving his all against the King of Curses as he put his New Shadow Style: Simple Domain cursed technique to full use.

The chapter continued by yet again singing the praises of Kusakabe in another flashback featuring Nanami, Mei Mei, and Gojo Satoru. A few conditions for activating the simple domain were also unveiled, which were not needed for Kusakabe. This is what made him special, alongside the fact that he is a kind person.

As Kusakabe tried to go for the kill against Sukuna, he slashed his chest, which rendered him motionless on the ground. Ui Ui rushed to protect him but Sukuna was already expecting his arrival and tried to get rid of him. At this moment, Miguel made his return while saving Ui Ui from Sukuna.

Miguel is the trainer of Okkotsu Yuta, one of the protagonists of Jujutsu Kaisen, who made his first appearance during the movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0. He is one of the few people who have faced Gojo Satoru one-on-one and survived. He was forcibly recruited by the strongest sorcerer to train Yuta, who had just gotten Rika as his cursed technique.

Miguel using his Black Rope (Image via MAPPA)

Miguel's doesn't have a cursed technique, or it hasn't been unveiled yet. In battle, his triumph card is his special-grade cursed tool titled the Black Rope. This tool could be considered the legacy of Miguel's family as it took them generations to make.

Black Rope allows its users to cancel out or disrupt the cursed technique of an opponent. Sadly, despite being a special-grade weapon, it was destroyed by Gojo Satoru during the movie. But as he has appeared again in the series, this could mean that Miguel got his hands on some more of this rope from some source.

While Miguel's introduction to the final fight has given hope to some fans, some are skeptical about his introduction as just being thrown into the story at this point because there are no combatants available. This could indicate that Gege could be taking the easy way out of the final stage of the final battle.

Fushigoro (left) and Itadori (right) as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Moreover, this could in turn steal the spotlight from Itatori Yuji who has been trying to free Megumi by using his words. As mentioned earlier, Miguel's cursed tool breaks the opponent's cursed technique, so freeing Fushigoro from Sukuna's control could be an easy task.

This could be good considering the sorcerers would now have another addition to their combatants, but if Fushigoro doesn't get control of his body on his own, this wouldn't help adding him to the battle.

Currently, his will is shattered because Sukuna used his body to kill his sister and unless he doesn't regain control over his body by himself, he could turn out to be deadweight in the battle, once freed by Miguel's Black Rope.

