Is Maki's right eye still blind in Jujutsu Kaisen? The injury's origins and how it may have been healed, explored

Maki getting blinded in the right eye makes her one of the most prominent casualties in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident arc. This development was also the beginning of her improvement as a fighter before the events of the Culling Game.

Although Maki has recovered from the injury and can now see with her two eyes again, most fans tend to view what happened to her in Shibuya as a watershed moment for her character, especially considering what happened to Naobito Zen'in as well.

Furthermore, Maki's right eye also seems like a very good example of the type of injuries that can or cannot heal in the Jujutsu Kaisen world. That is perhaps the most interesting part of the injury the character went through in Shibuya, adding something to her development, while also giving her a new design that most fans have liked ever since.

Explaining how Maki's right eye was injured in Jujutsu Kaisen and whether it has healed

Maki's right eye was burned during the events of the Shibuya Incident arc by Jogo after she barely survived the battle against him. She was eventually healed by Shoko Ieiri in the aftermath of that arc, with her eye taking a bit more time to recover. The doctor, however, went on record saying that her burns were going to remain in her body even if they healed.

This is shown when she fights Naoya and the rest of the Zen'in clan, with Maki's right eye still being wounded and not being able to look from that angle. However, by the time of the most recent chapters of the manga, it is shown that she has her two eyes fully functioning, particularly highlighted on the page where she stabs Ryomen Sukuna.

An interesting fact is that author Gege Akutami openly admitted that he forgot about drawing Maki's right eye with the bandages in chapter 145, and they look fully healed. He admitted it in one of the volumes of the manga, which is a fun detail regarding the consistency of her injury since the Shibuya Incident arc.

More about the character of Maki throughout the series

Beyond what happened to Maki's right eye, she is probably the most developed female character in Jujutsu Kaisen. She is definitely a fan-favorite, with a lot of readers connecting with her struggles in the Zen'in clan and how she managed to overcome those odds to become a very capable fighter in her own right.

Maki's struggles in the series were a good reflection of the decaying nature of the big clans in the story, with Naoya's thirst for power and ruthless nature being a good example of the same. Further, while she lost a significant amount of relevance after that arc, it is a very good example of how Jujutsu society needs to change.

Final thoughts

Maki's right eye was burned by Jogo during the Shibuya Incident arc and was initially healed by Shoko Ieiri in the aftermath, although it did take some time to fully recover. When she fought the Zen'in clan, her eye was still wounded, but recent chapters of the manga have shown that she is now fully recovered in that area, although Shoko did admit that her burns were going to stay.

