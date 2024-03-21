What is Simple Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen? Kusakabe's biggest strength explained

The Simple Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen has managed to take the anime fandom by storm after the spoilers for chapter 254 were released. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 is set to release on March 25, 2024, but the spoilers for the chapters have been released, and as expected, Kusakabe is giving his all against the King of Curses.

The spoilers dwell deep into the battle of these two, where the King of Curses is impressed by the versatility of the sorcerer. New information about the Simple Domain was also unveiled, linking it to the Binding Vow.

This signified that that Simple Domain is not just counter to the domain expansion of an opponent, but an offensive technique on its own as well. So, what is Simple Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen? This article will dwell on everything that has been revealed so far about this anti-domain cursed technique.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter 254.

Explaining the Simple Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen, Kusakabe's forte in battle

Kusakabe as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The Simple Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen is an anti-domain cursed technique that erects a barrier around the user and protects them from the sure-hit effects of a domain expansion. This technique has been demonstrated by many sorcerers, but it is the biggest strength of two sorcerers: Miwa and Kusakabe.

Until chapter 254, the Simple Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen was simply a technique deployed without any additional conditions. But Chapter 254 revealed that this technique involved a binding vow, emphasizing the example of Miwa's Simple Domain.

Kusakabe's Simple Domain didn't need a binding vow and its range is considered wide, when compared to other sorcerers. Unlike Miwa, Kusakabe does not need to lure the opponent into his domain, as he can expand the range of his domain and take his opponent into his Simple Domain, just like he did with Sukuna.

According to the spoilers, the chapter started with Kusakabe using 'New Shadow Style Simple Domain: Evening Moon Sword Drawing' against Sukuna, who got confused as to why the former would deploy such a move when he hadn't even laid out his domain yet. Kusakabe used this move for the first time during the Shibuya arc.

The spoilers progressed with the flashback of Nanami, Mei Mei, and Gojo of the Jujutsu High praising Kusakabe's abilities and how amazing he is in battle. The chapter revealed that Simple Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen has always needed a binding vow, without which it wouldn't be possible to use this move. Kusakabe is the only sorcerer who can deploy this technique by using a binding vow.

As the chapter reaches its finale, Kusakabe's katana gets slashed in half so he resorts to his fists. Ultimately, he is seen lying on the ground with his chest slashed. Ui Ui tried to take him to recovery, but Sukuna was expecting his arrival and tried to kill him. Miguel made a surprise entry and saved Ui Ui.

The Simple Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen has been viewed as an anti-domain technique with sorcerers like Aoi, Tsukumo, and Gojo resorting to this technique when facing a domain expansion. But Kusakabe proved the full extent of this technique by using it as a proper cursed technique.

Miwa's simple domain in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Two new pieces of information about this technique were revealed in chapter 254, with the first being the additional condition for activating simple domain, which was a binding vow. The chapter emphasized Miwa's Simple Domain, whose binding vow was to keep her feet in one place while activating this anti-domain technique, otherwise it wouldn't be effective.

Although it is merely 'simple,' the Simple Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen is still a domain, meaning it is limited to a space just like domain expansion, and the user has to lure their opponent into their domain to make it effective. This was seen during the Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event when Miwa laid out her Simple Domain and waited for Itadori to come close until she could attack him.

Kusakabe, on the other hand, is free from all these restrictions as his Simple Domain needs no binding vow, and is huge, as explained by Gojo Satoru. He could also avoid Sukuna's slashes by sensing them through the latter's movement inside his domain. Inside his Simple Domain, Kusakabe's cursed energy is also amplified and his opponent's weakened.

The similarity between Sukuna's domain expansion and Kusakabe's Simple Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen

Sukuna's domain expansion (right) and Kusakabe's Simple Domain in Jujutsu Kaisen (left) (Image via MAPPA)

Sukuna's domain expansion 'Malevolent Shrine' stands as one of the strongest domain expansions in the series, not being restricted to a defined space. He can expand it to a maximum radius of nearly 200 meters.

Similarly, Kusakabe's simple domain is also not restricted to a defined space as he can expand his domain's barrier, with no restriction specified yet. This could mean that Kusakabe is Sukuna's perfect opponent when it comes to the battle of the domains, but nothing can be said until official confirmation from the source.

