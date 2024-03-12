Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 is set to release on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Kusakabe now set to at least occupy Sukuna until others arrive, fans have no idea what to expect from the series’ near-future.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 available as of this article’s writing. While spoilers will be made available later in the release week, there’s no telling exactly when these will be released. Likewise, even when released, there’s always a chance that the spoilers are inaccurate relative to the official release’s events.

Thankfully, fans do at least have officially confirmed release information for the highly-anticipated installment. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254, as well as speculates on what to expect in the issue and more.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 release date and time

Sukuna seems set to wipe the floor with Kusakabe heading into Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254’s Japanese release date and time is Monday, March 25, 2024 at 12AM JST. This translates to a daytime release on Sunday, March 24, 2024 for most international fans. Select international readers will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Monday, March 24, 2024, like domestic Japanese audiences.

The chapter is set to release at the following local times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, March 25, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, March 25, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 where to read

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 began with a brief flashback showing the various sorcerers being asked who they thought the strongest Grade 1 was. Nanami, Mei Mei, and Gojo all answered Kusakabe, who in turn answered anyone besides him ur “Usami.” Focus then returned to the present, where Maki and Sukuna continued brawling through various buildings. This eventually set up a sneak attack by Takuma Ino, but Sukuna detected and attacked him in time.

This led to another sneak attack by Kusakabe with Nanami’s Cursed Tool, but Sukuna also detected this and dodged it successfully. After knocking Kusakabe away, he returned his focus to Maki, who wanted to kill Sukuna here and now. The narrator then claimed Maki was the first fighter yet to truly whet Sukuna’s appetite, leading to him grabbing her face and jumping out of a building in a battle-crazed frenzy.

As it was revealed Sukuna also cut off a chunk of Maki’s face in the attack, he commented that this fight between them is one to prove whether one’s sorcery or body is the better choice to hone. Maki realized he stopped using Reverse Cursed Technique as he said this, with Sukuna then hitting a Black Flash on Maki and sending her flying. The chapter ended with Kusakabe realizing he must now fight Sukuna directly and alone with no one else nearby.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 what to expect (speculative)

Yuji and Choso are likely to sub in for Kusakabe in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

With Kusakabe seemingly set to face Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254, fans are wholly unsure of what to expect, especially given the flashback at the start of chapter 253. Although it is possible that Kusakabe could at least occupy Sukuna until others arrive, fans truly have no idea what to expect from the scaredy-cat Grade 1 sorcerer.

Likewise, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 254 should either focus solely on Sukuna versus Kusakabe, or see the two’s bout interrupted before it can even truly begin. While the second option seems likely, fans know well enough by now that series creator, author, and illustrator Gege Akutami could surprise them at any moment.

