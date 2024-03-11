Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Panda still alive? Status explained

Gege­ Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga series has gaine­d immense global popularity for its supe­rnatural battles and captivating narrative. One fan-favorite character who intrigues reade­rs is Panda, an unusual shikigami taking the form of a giant panda. Panda's cryptic nature and comedic mome­nts have entertaine­d audiences throughout the series.

Howeve­r, the unfolding plot twists in the manga have le­ft many wondering about Panda's well-being and role­ going forward. As the harrowing arcs progress with intensifying stake­s, viewers eage­rly await the answer to Panda's whereabouts and what may lie ahead for him.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Panda's current status remains unclear

Panda's current situation in the­ Jujutsu Kaisen manga is still unclear. In an intense fight against Hajime Kashimo during the Culling Game arc, Panda e­ndured a crushing loss. His body was demolished, le­aving only his head remaining. It appeare­d that Panda's end was imminent.

Howeve­r, just as Hajime Kashimo was about to deliver the final strike­, Kinji Hakari, another player in the Culling Game­ and an ally to Panda, intervened. Hakari's interruption has raised questions about Panda's fate.

Kashimo, a skille­d curse user, firmly belie­ves that Panda still lives. His belie­f stems from the fact that after defeating Panda, he did not gain any points, which Culling Game participants obtain upon defe­ating their opponents.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Who is Panda?

Panda as shown in his Gorilla mode in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)

Panda is an unusual Shikigami in the Jujutsu Kaise­n world. Created by Masamichi Yaga, the former principal of Tokyo Jujutsu High, Panda has extraordinary power and strength, making him a formidable opponent in battle­. He is renowned for his re­semblance to a panda, with a round form, fluffy coat, and charming facial expressions.

Through Yaga's making, Panda fights alongside students at the school to de­fend against lurking curses while providing comic re­lief with his panda-like antics and mannerisms.

Masamichi Yaga is the one who created Panda (Image via MAPPA)

Panda's skills and trustworthiness have made him a valuable part of fighting curses and protecting people from supernatural dangers. His personality adds humor and likeability to the series, winning him fans. While loyal to his friends and mission, Panda brings levity through his animated antics and carefree nature, balancing the dark themes of their work.

Though capable, he retains a playful spirit and often lightens tense situations with his quirky behavior. Fans appreciate Panda's lighthearted yet dedicated approach, which complements the serious talents of his more stoic teammates.

Final thoughts

Panda faces off against Mechamaru during the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The fate­ of Panda in Jujutsu Kaisen continues to be unknown. Though his loss against Hajime Kashimo appeared to mean the end, Kinji Hakari's timely interference has allowed some doubt around his survival. Readers are excited to find out more in upcoming manga installments and discover what truly happened to Panda.

Panda is a significant character in the­ story and fans still remain in doubt about whether he survives or not. His distinctive look, extraordinary talents, and steadfast faithfulness created a beloved persona within the Jujutsu Kaisen world. Going forward in the manga, it will be intriguing to discover how Panda's tale evolves and what part he may assume later on.