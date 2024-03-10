Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253: Sukuna vs. Kusakabe begins after Maki gets hit with Black Flash

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 was released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continuation of Maki Zen’in versus Ryome Sukuna.

While their fight continues at the start of the issue, it, unfortunately, seems to have reached a conclusion by its end, setting up an unlikely hero in these dark times. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 is also exciting for its apparent introduction of a new Grade 1 sorcerer named Usami.

That has fans theorycrafting on what could be next for the series. While this character is only named in the issue and isn’t discussed in any further detail, the context in which they’re named suggests thta they could be a major asset in the fight against Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 could be setting up the full introduction of Usami in coming issues

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253: Dinner is served

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 opens up with the continuation of Sukuna's fight against Maki Zen'in (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 began with a brief flashback showing all of the Grade 1 sorcerers answering the question of who they thought the strongest Grade 1 was.

Mei Mei, Kento Nanami and Satoru Gojo all said Kusakabe, while Kusakabe himself answers anyone other than him or “Usami,” who is seemingly a new character mentioned for the first time.

The issue returned to the present, where Maki rushed at Sukuna and deflected his aim to force him into firing a slashing attack into a nearby building. The two continued fighting as the building began falling on top of them, with both evacuating before getting crushed.

They then fought as cars flew all around them, with Sukuna using that to his advantage to hit Maki with surprise attacks.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 saw Maki slammed into a building, where Sukuna cornered her and launched several slash attacks at her middle and lower body. Takuma Ino then appeared behind Sukuna, forcing him to use a slashing attack to deactivate Ino’s Cursed Technique.

Sukuna then kicked Ino out of the building before commenting on how he didn’t have Nanami’s sword.

Expand Tweet

It revealed Kusakabe to be directly above Sukuna one floor up, prompting him to crash down and attack with Nanami’s sword.

However, Sukuna was able to block it due to realizing their trick, beating down on Kusakabe as Maki approached them. The duo's fight continued throughout the building, while Maki said that she needs to crush Sukuna right there and now before the fight drags on any longer.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 saw the narrator comment on how Hajime Kashimo, Hiromi Higuruma and Yuta Okkotsu represented the peaks of sorcery in their own way but amounted to nothing more than appetizers to him.

The narrator claimed that Maki herself truly roused Sukuna’s hunger, despite being someone who abandoned jujutsu sorcery by way of Heavenly Restriction.

The narrator claimed that it brought Sukuna to ecstasy, while Maki cut blocks out of a pillar and kicked them at Sukuna. However, he suddenly disappeared, grabbing Maki’s face immediately after and diving out of the building with her.

He commented that unlike Yuji, she shaved away every aspect of jujutsu sorcery, claiming nothing but “pure emptiness” remained with her.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253: The contest…?

Expand Tweet

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 saw Sukuna call out to Maki, saying thaat sorcery is all skin and flesh at its core, as it was revealed she had been severely injured on her left cheek by a slash attack.

Sukuna continued that Maki’s body is all marrow and bone, adding that her very existence denies what it means to be a sorcerer. He even claimed that the outcome of their fight would prove which is worth developing between the body and sorcery.

Maki noticed that he stopped his Reverse Cursed Technique as he said so, while Sukuna commented on how she's the first and only opponent to force a role on him.

He punched Maki and landed a Black Flash while doing so, clearly severely injuring her and sending her flying through some nearby steel barricades. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 saw Kusakabe arrive on the scene, in disbelief that he was the last one left among all their fighters.

He questioned where Yuji and Choso were, while adding that Mei Mei wouldn’t poke her head out now and cursing his fate. He even adds that he was planning on running away if it became clear they had no chance.

However, he added that he has no choice, as he and the others have come this far, in disbelief that it was really happening as he said so. With an uneasy look on his face, he drew his blade as he questioned the reality of him versus Sukuna.

The chapter ended with Sukuna looking up at him seemingly intrigued, with the series also announcing a break next week.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253: In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 serves as a fairly exciting installment to the series, even if it's disappointing to see Maki’s fight against Sukuna end so early (at least the first round of it).

However, the apparent setup of Kusakabe going into battle against Sukuna has roused up the series’ fanbase, both in a wave of new memes and in legitimate hype and excitement for what’s to come.

While the mention of Usami is foreboding and could be setting up a major save for Kusakabe, it seems that he's indeed set to fight Sukuna at the close of chapter 253.

While Yuji Itadori and Choso are still somewhere on the battlefield, as Kusakabe mentions himself, it seems the immediate task of keeping Sukuna busy falls on his shoulders.

Related links

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 highlights

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 251 highlights

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253: Did Sukuna defeat Maki? Explained

Akutami dropping a new Jujutsu Kaisen character out of the blue has fans losing their minds

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253: Why Atsuya Kusakabe has a better chance of defeating Sukuna than Yuta or Yuji, explored