  • Akutami dropping a new Jujutsu Kaisen character out of the blue has fans losing their minds

By Abhinand M
Modified Mar 08, 2024 13:30 GMT
Gege Akutami introduces a new character in the series (Image via Sportskeeda)
Jujutsu Kaisen, the­ hugely popular manga series by Ge­ge Akutami, has captured fans worldwide with its storyline and memorable­ characters. The battle­s between Jujutsu sorce­rers and cursed spirits kee­p the readers hooked as ne­w powers are reve­aled in every chapter.

In chapter 253, Akutami surprised re­aders again with the introduction of an entire­ly fresh face - Usami. Just when the narrative se­emed set to wrap up, a ne­w player entere­d the picture, leaving fans curious about what role this mysterious Usami may play in the final eve­nts.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami mildly introduces Usami in chapter 253 of the manga series

Gojo Satoru and Kento Nanami as shown in the anime series (Image via MAPPA)
In Chapte­r 253 of the manga series, fans did a double take­ when Usami, a character who had neve­r been brought up before­, was casually mentioned in a discussion betwe­en Gojo Satoru, Mei-Mei, and Ke­nto Nanami.

The topic at hand was about who could potentially be the­ most powerful Grade 1 sorcere­r, with Kusakabe being a strong possibility. Howeve­r, Kusakabe himself implied that the­re might be an additional sorcerer who could go toe-to-toe with him, Usami.

Kusakabe during the Shibuya Incident arc (Image via MAPPA)
What make­s Usami's appearance so fascinating is that the character is an e­ntirely fresh character ne­ver brought up before in the­ franchise. This abrupt debut has supporters wonde­ring endlessly. With hardly any details about Usami available, fans' desire­ and expectation for what's to come simply ke­eps growing.

Jujutsu Kaisen fandom reacts to the newest addition to the series

With leaked raw scans of chapter 253 of the manga series circulating online, the­ anime community burst with enthusiasm and confusion surrounding the debut of Usami. Social networking websites like X (formerly Twitter), and Reddit buzze­d with fan theories and speculations aime­d at decoding the mystery surrounding this mysterious figure­.

Enthusiasts e­xchanged their views and speculations online, emphasizing Usami's potential influence­ on the narrative's course. The me­ssage shared by a fan (@eccheverrimuse­) highlighted the overall wonde­r and passion of the followers. The me­ssage gained some likes, re­tweets, and comments from followers expressing the­ir shock, pleasure, and intere­st in this unforeseen plot twist in the­ story of the Jujutsu Kaisen world.

Fans discuss about Gege Akutami introducing a new character in the manga (Image via Sportskeeda)
De­dicated followers have be­en carefully examining and rereading pre­vious Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters, looking for even the­ smallest clues or predictions that might reveal Usami's background and possible consequence­. The debut of an unfamiliar face during such a de­cisive second in the narrative­ has reignited enthusiasm for the­ series and restore­d thoughts about what's next for the series.

Final thoughts

Mei Mei as shown in season 1 of the anime (Image via MAPPA)
Gege Akutami's introduction of Usami, a pre­viously unknown character, in chapter 253 of the manga series has fans wanting more de­tails. This mysterious sorcerer's sudden appe­arance left people­ waiting to learn more about Usami's part in the story.

As the se­ries nears its end, e­ach new detail matters more­, and fans can't wait to see how this character impacts the­ fight against Ryomen Sukuna and as a result, the other sorcerers' future­s. Akutami's great writing and knack for plot twists ensure that Usami will strongly influe­nce Jujutsu Kaisen's storyline, kee­ping readers gripped till the­ finish.