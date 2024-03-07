Gojo and Nanami's flashback cameo in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 has fans in tears

While it has been some time since both Gojo and Nanami appeared in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, the upcoming chapter 253 is set to show them make a flashback cameo appearance. This was revealed through the spoilers that came out a few days before the official release, which is set to happen on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Satoru Gojo and Kento Nanami are two fan-favorite characters of the Jujutsu Kaisen fanbase. Thus, they were constantly missing them after each of the character's deaths. Hence, the news about their upcoming appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 hyped up the fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Gojo and Nanami's flashback cameo appearance leaves fans overjoyed

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 spoilers revealed how the upcoming chapter was set to start with a flashback scene that mirrored the infamous "Who is Satoru Gojo to you?" scene. However, this time, the question was, "who was the strongest Grade 1 Sorcerer?" Some of the people who were shown to respond to this question were Mei Mei, Satoru Gojo, and Nanami Kento.

This scene left fans ecstatic as they hadn't seen either character since Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236. That was the chapter in which Satoru Gojo passed away. While Gojo was bound to appear in his death chapter, fans also got to see Nanami Kento, although he died back in the manga's chapter 120.

Fans reacting to Gojo and Nanami's return to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans were overjoyed that Satoru Gojo and Kento Nanami made their return to the manga as they completely chose to ignore what the two characters were talking about. They were so happy that many fans even chose to forgive manga creator Gege Akutami for all the moments the manga left them depressed in the previous years. This proved how desperate fans were to see the two characters in the manga.

One fan even joked about how they were thinking of doing something irreversible to themselves. However, after receiving crumbs of Gojo and Nanami, they decided to postpone their decision. The reason why they said that they postponed the decision and not canceled it is because they were certain that manga creator Gege Akutami was capable of making them depressed again.

Fans reacting to Gojo and Nanami's return to the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Meanwhile, other fans were happy with the manga series' progress in 2024. Not only did they get to see Gojo and Nanami again, but also witnessed the first Jujutsu Kaisen cover for Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. Hence, they were hopeful for a great 2024.

Fans of other series were astonished to see how much Jujutsu Kaisen fans cared about Satoru Gojo and Kento Nanami. The sheer number of fans that were expressing their joy on X (formerly Twitter) was just crazy.

Other fans were so fixated and happy about the two characters that they did not care about the other developments in the rest of the chapter. That said, some fans were angry at manga creator Gege Akutami for showing Satoru and Kento in the chapter. This is because their appearance reminded them of their death scenes, forcing them to sob for them all over again.

